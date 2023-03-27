Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Gov. Jim Justice has signed into law legislation requiring the state to find a method to dispose of used firefighting foams that have been among the largest sources of pollution of a class of chemicals linked to increased cancer risk.

House Bill 2860 is now law, requiring the State Fire Commission to find a method to dispose of used or accumulated and other aqueous film-forming foam or other class B firefighting foams used on flammable liquids.

