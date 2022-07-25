Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The West Virginia Legislature’s work on Gov. Jim Justice’s personal income tax reduction stalled out Monday afternoon after Justice called an audible on a special legislative session.

About 12 minutes after Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, convened for the session, Justice announced he was amending his special session proclamation to add abortion laws to the agenda for the session.

Lacie Pierson covers politics. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you