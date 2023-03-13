Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, was a co-sponsor on a bill, which passed, that would make it a felony for teacher or other staff member to have sexual contact with a student regardless of the student's age. Another bill, on which he was the lead sponsor, would have clarified the state's extortion law to include extortion for sexual favors, but it wasn't taken up. 

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

Lawmakers during the legislative session approved a bill that would make it a felony for a teacher or staff member to be involved in a sexual relationship with a student, regardless of age, but did not take up a bill that would have expanded state law to better cover sexual extortion.

Senate Bill 187 would make it a felony for any teacher, principal, counselor, coach, other employee, or volunteer of any private or public elementary or secondary school who has sexual contact with a student, regardless of the age of the student, where the incident occurred and whether the student consented to the relationship.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

