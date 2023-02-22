Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

DHHR vote

Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, presides over the West Virginia Senate Wednesday where senators voted to split the Department of Health and Human Resources into three separate departments. The legislation now goes to Gov. Jim Justice for consideration. 

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

The West Virginia Legislature on Wednesday completed legislation that would split the Department of Health and Human Resources into three.

The state Senate passed House Bill 2006, which would end the DHHR and create the Departments of Health, Human Resources and Health Facilities on Jan. 1, 2024.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you