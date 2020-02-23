Lawmakers considering bills to give PSC more power to deal with struggling water systems

As more of West Virginia’s public water systems -- mostly small, rural ones -- fall victim to the consequences of aging infrastructure, two bills introduced this session aim to give the Public Service Commission more authority to deal with “failing” water and wastewater utilities.
The bills, Senate Bill 739 and House Bill 4953, are both on track to pass in their respective chambers before crossover day on Wednesday. If signed into law, they would give the PSC power to order acquisitions of water and wastewater systems that fail to adequately, and safely, serve their customers.
“I think that the bills are a good first step to get at a problem, a rather obvious problem,” said Amy Swann, executive director of the West Virginia Rural Water Association. “I think, statewide, we’re seeing a little bit more in terms of infrastructure failures. And those failures, they have real consequences -- economic and otherwise.”
HB 4953 was introduced by House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, at the request of the PSC. Swann said members of the RWA provided some of the language in the House bill and also its equivalent Senate bill.
The proposed legislation defines a “distressed” water or wastewater utility as one that continuously falls short of meeting regulation standards, fails to safely and consistently serve its customers, or cannot honor its financial obligations, like bond or loan payments.
A “distressed” system is considered “failing” if it does not adopt changes to stabilize or improve its situation over a period of time.
Each year, the PSC would be responsible for compiling a list of “distressed” and “failing” water and wastewater utilities, according to the bill. PSC staff would contact the system management and offer guidance to help it improve its operations and its finances.
Currently, the PSC is alerted to struggling systems usually after a number of complaints are filed in a certain time frame. Also, individual problems tend to come to light only if a system files for a rate increase or something similar.
While all utilities in the state are statutorily required to file annual reports with the PSC, those reports are not always vetted by commission staff.
Also, a number of utilities -- usually small, rural ones -- fail to file annual reports in a timely manner, or go years without filing them at all.
The way the annual reports are set up, however, means all the information needed to compile a list of struggling systems is already available to the commission -- as long as reports are filed, Swann said.
Before joining the RWA in 2013, Swann spent 25 years at the PSC heading its Public Service District division. During her tenure there, she helped the commission expand the annual reports to collect operational information, as well as financial.
“It gives a more complete look at how systems work and where the problems might originate,” Swann said. “The good thing is, nearly everything needed to implement this is already being provided to the PSC.”
If a system continues to operate inadequately, then the PSC, through staff, or any other person or entity with a legal interest in the system’s operation can file a petition with the PSC for an acquisition. They must name any other system in the area that would have the capability to manage the challenged system as a potential option to takeover.
There would be a public hearing regarding the case, and anyone affected by a potential acquisition or ownership change would have their chance to talk, but at the end of the process, the PSC would have the power to order an acquisition -- something it cannot do today.
Currently, if a troubled system continues operation, the PSC can try petitioning the county’s circuit court to order an acquisition, but that can be a long process and isn’t always successful.
And, since it would be under the PSC’s discretion, a complete and total acquisition isn’t the only option.
“With this bill you get options,” Swann said. “Maybe you have a system where they want to keep ownership, but don’t have the capability -- they could enter into a management contract with another system to have somebody else operate their system, or they could look at selling completely. It can be flexible.”
Through any acquisition, the acquiring entity would be responsible for paying off or assuming any debts or financial obligations held by the failing system. For many municipalities and PSDs, this could be a boon, as interest from loans for infrastructure improvements or emergency replacements can sometimes bury a system and impair its operations.
In West Virginia, there are roughly 300 individual water systems, per the PSC. While it’s not held to the same definitions or standards as the ones outlined in the proposed legislation, the state Office of Environmental Health Sciences has historically tracked water systems it deems “intractable,” or “hopeless” for improvements.
In 2017, the last year a report is available, more than 21,000 West Virginians were served by intractable systems or systems on the cusp of being intractable.
There are also a number of water systems in the state, most in Southern West Virginia, that spend years under boil water advisories. If an acquisition could be ordered, some of these residents could have their water service transferred to a system that can better operate it. They could also, possibly, regain some trust in water that comes from their faucets.
If the acquisition bill becomes law, it won’t fix every issue related to the state’s continuously failing, and aging, water infrastructure. It is, however, a possible sign that more people are beginning to pay attention to the issues.
“I feel like they [legislators] have a more clear picture of the state of water and sewer infrastructure in West Virginia then maybe they had in the past,” Swann said. “If there’s one remotely good thing that happens when we have spectacular failures -- people can’t pretend this doesn’t happen anymore. They have to recognize it as a problem.”