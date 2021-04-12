In a partially closed state Capitol building in the middle of a pandemic, the West Virginia Legislature completed work on its 60-day regular session last weekend.
Lawmakers, while by and large glad to have another session behind them, are already are looking to next year, when expanding broadband access and reviewing the state’s personal income tax are again expected to be key issues.
However, two days after the end of the session, many lawmakers still disagree on what will be best for West Virginia.
Republican supermajority leaders said doing more with tax breaks, tourism and other business incentives will attract more people to the state, particularly those who may want to move out of bigger cities and work remotely.
Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, said this year’s broadband bill, providing tax incentives for remote workers, expanding telehealth services and charter schools, and the establishment of an intermediate appeals court were among the things that are going to be most beneficial for the state.
“I think we were most successful this year in getting some of the lingering big-ticket items off our list, which frees us up to start tackling bigger issues in the coming sessions,” Blair said.
Democratic leaders said lawmakers’ actions, or lack thereof, on social and labor issues — particularly involving LGBTQ and racial equality — will only confirm perceptions of West Virginia as being backwards and uneducated, and continue to deter people from the state.
“The legislation that passed I don’t see it keeping young people here, and I don’t see it recruiting young people to come here from out-of-state,” Senate Minority Leaders Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, said. “I see it reinforcing this version of West Virginia, this caricature of West Virginia that people have in their minds that’s not the one I know, not the one I love, and not the one I know we can be, but I’m afraid it’s the one they already think it is.”
Baldwin cited a bill that would have made it illegal to remove or relocate Confederate statuary without state authorization as one that doesn’t help West Virginia’s image. The House of Delegates passed House Bill 2174, but it died in the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Baldwin said he was happy to see funding in the state’s budget for the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Beckley, saying it was a “wonderful thing” for veterans and their families.
Many lawmakers were glad to have passed a broadband bill aimed at streamlining the process to construct or expand broadband networks while providing more consumer protections for customers.
House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, said that bill, combined with measures supporting tourism and what’s been called the Jumpstart Savings program, can help draw a new workforce to the state.
Employees and employers who use and invest in a Jumpstart Savings Account will have portions of their state income tax decreased. The money can be used to pay for licensure and certification for trades, as well as tools and other supplies and startup costs.
Hanshaw on Saturday said for all of the challenges the pandemic presented to lawmakers, it also showed remote work was possible and far more accessible than many thought.
“In fact, we know it’s easy,” Hanshaw said. “We want to make sure that message gets broadcast loudly and clearly around the country and around the world that this is a cheap, safe, affordable place to live. It’s a place with great seasons. It’s a place with great outdoor recreation opportunities. We want people to come here. We want people to start and grow their business here, and we’re going to keep working on that.”
Building on that focus on tourism, House Majority Whip Paul Espinosa, R-Jefferson, said he was glad to see the passage of House Bill 2025, which will expand opportunity for the sale and distribution of alcoholic beverages based on practices that came out of the pandemic when indoor dining options were limited.
Among the bill’s provisions are the ability to order alcoholic beverages online or through an app and have those beverages delivered. The bill also expands opportunities for restaurants, distilleries, wineries and other alcoholic beverage manufacturers to operate clubs on their premises, including outdoor spaces.
Espinosa’s district includes all of West Virginia’s portion of the Appalachian National Scenic Trail, as well as the town of Harper’s Ferry, which is both the halfway point of the trail and a significant historical tourism destination.
He said about 3.5 million people visited Jefferson County last year.
“I think the tourism industry simply wants to be better able to serve their guests,” Espinosa said. “To have guests come into West Virginia and find they’re not able to meet their needs because of antiquated laws — I think House Bill 2025 will go a long way to putting us on par with surrounding states again.”
Lawmakers and legislative staff spent nearly a year preparing to operate the session safely during the pandemic. Only one lawmaker, House Government Organization Chairman Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, tested positive for COVID-19 during the session, and there were no reported outbreaks among lawmakers or their staff.
Leaders in the House and Senate established a series of priority bills in December and January, and worked to move those bills as quickly as possible early in the session in case an outbreak.
“That was important to me that we could function in a way we would be able to work and not have an outbreak there,” said House Majority Leader Amy Summers, R-Taylor. “I was excited to see that happen because we know people have been reluctant to return back to work and function in society. I think we showed we can be back to work, and we can function in a pandemic society, while trying to follow certain protocols and with certain vaccinations available.”
Some lawmakers opted to sit in the back of their respective chambers without wearing face coverings, and others wore mesh face masks.
In March 2020, Gov. Jim Justice ordered the Capitol closed to the public, limiting access to the building to those who had business there. That order remained in place throughout the 2021 session.
On Monday, Justice declared the building was “absolutely not closed.”
“As far as official business that goes on here, we’re absolutely open for official business,” Justice said during his COVID-19 news briefing.
House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, said having limited access to the legislative process disenfranchised people from participating in the process while the majority party pursued an aggressive agenda early in the session.
“Mistakes are made when that happens,” said Skaff, who is president of HD Media, parent company of the Gazette-Mail. “That was the most unfortunate part of the session, that we hid under this COVID umbrella where a lot of people couldn’t have their voices heard, and we kept a lot of people coming to the table and talking about things. They’ll feel the ramifications of this for the months to come.”
The Legislature will reconvene May 10 for its scheduled interim session. Additional three-day regular interims are set for June, September, October, November and December.
Blair, Hanshaw, Baldwin and Skaff all said they expected talks about the state’s personal income tax to continue through those sessions.
A bill to eliminate the state’s personal income tax died to a standing ovation from members of the House of Delegates during the next-to-last day of the session when the House voted 100-0 to reject the bill, which had been a top priority for Justice.
The Legislature also is expected to reconvene later this year to draw new legislative districts following the release of the 2020 census data, per the state constitution.