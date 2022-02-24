The proposed state constitutional amendment to give lawmakers final say over all West Virginia Board of Education policies, including student learning requirements, is up for a possible final vote Friday in the Legislature.
Those policies include the statewide requirements for what students must learn in English, math, science, social studies and other subjects. These rules also govern student discipline rules, teacher training requirements, charter school regulations and much more.
Unlike most other legislation, House Joint Resolution 102 won't go to the governor for his signature or veto if it passes. But it will, as required for proposed constitutional amendments, go to voters for their approval or rejection in the November general election.
The House of Delegates passed the proposal Tuesday, but it's already on final vote stage in the Senate. That's where a similar proposal died without a vote on the last night of last year's regular legislative session.
Usually, when a bill passes its first legislative chamber, it has to repeat the process on the other side. And that takes time, allowing for more public discussion of, and public advocacy for and against, bills.
A bill usually must wait in each chamber for a committee chairperson to put it on a meeting agenda and then for the full committee to vote to advance it. Then it may have to go through another committee, and finally it generally must spend three separate days on the floor of the full chamber for three "readings" before the final vote.
But on Wednesday, the Republican-dominated Senate circumvented that process.
“I request unanimous consent that the resolution be taken up for immediate consideration, committee reference be dispensed with and the resolution be placed upon its adoption," said Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, on the floor of the full Senate.
“Is there objection?” asked Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley. Some senators said "objection."
Takubo then made a motion that "the resolution be taken up for immediate consideration, committee reference be dispensed with and the resolution be read a first time."
After a few minutes of private discussion among Senate leaders of both parties, Blair proceeded with a vote on that motion.
That succeeded on a voice vote, so it's unclear who voted how. First reading then happened Wednesday, second occurred Thursday and Friday will be the third.
If senators pass the legislation without amending it Friday — they specifically reserved the right to amend — it will go on the general election ballot. If senators do amend it, it will head back to the House for delegates to agree or disagree to the changes.
Unlike county boards of education or lawmakers, the state school board is unelected. Governors appoint that board’s nine voting members to nine-year terms.
The Senate gets to confirm or reject those appointments but, once confirmed, those board members can not be removed by anyone over policy or political disagreements until their terms are up.
The state board can overrule decisions county school boards make. And, unlike for nearly all other state agencies, the board’s policies cannot be changed or rejected by lawmakers.
West Virginia Supreme Court rulings have suggested that state board policies could even trump some laws regarding education. In a 2017 decision, the high court wrote that the board’s “constitutional supervisory powers are both broad and impervious to legislative impairment.”
“As to the circuit court’s belief that the ‘as may be prescribed by law’ language of Article XII, Section 2 [of the constitution] renders the WVBOE [West Virginia Board of Education] powerless in absence of enabling legislation,” the justices wrote, “this Court has unequivocally held that legislative action that impedes the general supervisory powers of the WVBOE is patently unconstitutional.”
The proposed amendment would add this to the constitution:
“Under its supervisory duties, the West Virginia Board of Education may promulgate rules or policies which shall be submitted to the Legislature for its review and approval, amendment, or rejection, in whole or in part, in the manner prescribed by general law.”