Interims in Huntington

A poster welcoming the West Virginia Legislature to Marshall University hangs inside the Keith Albee Theater, in Huntington.

 PERRY BENNETT | WV Legislative Photography

Lawmakers advanced a working copy of a bill to increase funding for West Virginia volunteer fire departments and emergency medical services Sunday during interim legislative committee meetings at Marshall University.

The Joint Committee on Volunteer Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services voted to advance a working copy of House Bill 3153 to the Senate and the House of Delegates for review. The committee is also asking Gov. Jim Justice to add the legislation to the agenda if he calls a special session of the Legislature to address a staffing shortage in the state’s jails and prisons.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

