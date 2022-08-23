Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A Greenbrier County woman says West Virginia Senate leaders and state Capitol staff violated her First Amendment rights when they threatened to arrest her last month for recording the Senate’s debate on a bill that would have restricted abortion access in the Mountain State.

The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia filed two lawsuits Monday on behalf of Tiffani Morgan Walton in both Kanawha Circuit Court and federal court claiming they violated her legal right to record government officials during public government proceedings.

Lacie Pierson covers politics. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

