Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Path to a new park

West Virginia is poised to get a new state park: the planned Summersville Lake State Park in Nicholas County, after the Legislature advanced legislation establishing the park to the governor's desk during a special legislative session Tuesday.

 WV STATE PARKS | Courtesy photo

The West Virginia Legislature has sent a bill establishing a new state park at Summersville Lake to the governor’s desk.

The Senate passed House Bill 124 in a 31-0 vote Tuesday evening after the House of Delegates approved it in an 83-0 vote Sunday evening.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Tags

Recommended for you