Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A first pitch, then a budget switch

Gov. Jim Justice throws the first pitch at the site of a planned Marshall University baseball stadium after presenting the school with a $13.8 million check for the stadium project during a September ceremony. Instead of a West Virginia Water Development Authority grant program covering the check as the state announced it would, a Governor’s Office-controlled fund the office transferred $28.3 million in unused CARES Act dollars into supplied $10 million for the project.

 HD Media file photo

With nearly a quarter of the West Virginia Legislature’s 2023 regular session already over, lawmakers have expressed little concern about a $28.3 million transfer of federal COVID-19 stimulus dollars unexpended at the federal spending deadline or what became of the money afterward.

On Sept. 30, almost a thousand days after Gov. Jim Justice declared a COVID-19 state of emergency in West Virginia, $28,375,985 remained in West Virginia’s CARES Act cash balance, according to State Auditor’s Office data.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Tags

Recommended for you