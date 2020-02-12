Legislators asked if LGBTQ discrimination really happens. A Morgantown group collected stories to show them

While legislators question whether gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer West Virginians are being discriminated against, the answers saw the light of day in a Morgantown church earlier this month.
A rainbow-colored cross lit up behind community and religious leaders in Morgantown’s First Presbyterian Church on Feb. 1, where they read the stories they collected from LGBTQ West Virginians, young and old.
The video was a way for Morgantown Pride President Ash Cutright to channel their disappointment and anger into productive action.
“After I went down to Charleston a few weeks ago for All Kinds Welcome Here Day, it didn’t go how I wanted it to go,” said Cutright, a native of Wood County studying data analysis and fundamentals at Western Governors University. “I was left feeling very disheartened. … To have a senator look me in the face and say the LGBTQ community in West Virginia is not facing discrimination — that was hard to hear because that’s not true.”
Nearly 20 LGBTQ West Virginians shared their experiences, which Cutright and four others read aloud while being filmed by a documentary team that’s been following Morgantown Pride for about a year.
That video will make its way to Charleston on Thursday, when LGBTQ rights advocates again meet with legislators to make their case for the Fairness Act this legislative session.
All Kinds Welcome Here Day was Jan. 23, the same day state Senate President Mitch Carmichael said he was “leaning no” on his personal support for the Fairness Act (Senate Bill 270). The bill would make it illegal for employers and property owners to fire or deny housing to people based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.
House Speaker Roger Hanshaw previously referred the Gazette-Mail to his comments from the West Virginia Press Association Legislative Lookahead in January, when he said he was hesitant to create any new protected classes under the West Virginia Human Rights Act and Fair Housing Act.
Thirteen West Virginia cities and towns have enacted ordinances protecting LGBTQ people from housing and employment discrimination, most recently Athens in Mercer County on Feb. 5.
As one of those 13, Morgantown was a safe place to film the video in response to Carmichael’s comments, Cutright said. Others reading responses were Alex Miller, secretary of Morgantown Pride; Delegate Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia; the Rev. Jenny Williams; and Rev. Zac Morton, pastor of First Presbyterian, where the video was filmed.
Documentary filmmaker Bryanna Gallagher said she and colleague Sara Werner were interested in telling the stories of LGBTQ people outside major metropolitan areas. She said most of the media’s focus on LGBTQ rights is in places like New York City and Los Angeles, among the places where Gallagher and Werner split their time and places where there are protections for LGBTQ rights.
“It’s crazy that within the same country there’s a state that doesn’t allow that — that you can’t walk down the street holding your partner’s hand feeling completely safe,” Werner said. “That is shocking to me. I feel obligated to make it better and make equality nationwide for everyone, starting out with West Virginia.”
Werner and Gallagher, who are a couple as well as production partners, found the Queer Appalachia Instagram account, which led them to find LGBTQ activist groups in Appalachia, ultimately landing them with Morgantown Pride.
“[It’s] this rural resistance movement that’s happening,” Gallagher said. “People fighting to make their home an accepting and safe place. I think you experience a lot of, kind of, queer flight from a place of people leaving and trying to go off and find a place where they’re more accepted. I was just enamored and interested with this whole concept of people in Appalachia making a home for themselves and making a safe space.”
Everyone involved said it was difficult just to read the stories, which Cutright vetted. None of the participants saw the stories before filming the video, which took about four hours.
Walker said she specifically carved out time in her schedule to participate in the filming. The delegate said it was easy to feel the “pain and struggles and the trials and tribulations” of each person who submitted their stories.
She also said there was a lining of hope in each one.
“I don’t want any mountaineers to feel alone and have to face this alone,” Walker said. “We have to make sure we protect each and every person here. That is what I am called to do being an elected official. We cannot proudly say all mountaineers are free with a ‘but,’ because that makes that statement false.”
Walker was glad to lend her voice to the video, and Cutright said they were glad to have her support.
Williams likewise said it’s important for all elected officials to push themselves to engage with communities and issues they aren’t familiar with.
LGBTQ West Virginians, even with the support of a church, can’t feel completely safe without protections in the law and support from their elected representatives, Williams said.
“When straight people sit down and listen to people who are queer, they can begin to understand those stories on a personal level,” she said. “It’s really easy to talk about a population that you’re not a part of and make generalizations, and that’s called prejudice. If you don’t know somebody who’s in a population that you’re making legislation about, that’s an ill-informed way to go about legislating things in our state.”
Morton said First Presbyterian’s sanctuary already had a rainbow stained-glass cross when he became pastor there, which made his church a natural venue for the video. As a follower of Jesus Christ, he said, it was his responsibility to provide a safe space for the most vulnerable West Virginians.
“It’s a safe place, and it’s also a sacred place,” Morton said. “My faith leads me to desire that sort of safe and sacred space, not just to exist in the church that I serve, but on the streets of the community I serve and in the cities and mountains of the state that I live in.”