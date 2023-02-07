The Senate Government and Organization Committee on Tuesday advanced legislation that would require all law enforcement agencies in West Virginia to enter their felony warrants into a national database.
Senate Bill 302, which would require all law enforcement agencies to enter their active felony warrants into the National Crime Information Center database, now moves to the full Senate. The center, located in Clarksburg, stores data and statistics on crime for the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Currently, agencies enter the information on a volunteer basis. The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Mike Stuart, R-Kanawha, said many agencies do not update the database, creating a gap in information that could help keep officers safer while on patrol.
“It is true there are quite a few throughout West Virginia, especially smaller departments, that aren’t entering this information into the system,” Stuart said.
Chief Deputy J.H. Crawford of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office testified before the committee in support of the bill, saying it has the potential to help increase the effectiveness of the NCIC database.
“To me, looking at this bill, it’s common-sense legislation. We at Kanawha County already enter all of our felony warrants into the system,” Crawford said.
Crawford agreed that the bill could increase officer safety.
“If somebody is stopped in-state or out-of-state, and they run that individual [through NCIC], it’s an indexing system, they will know that we have felony warrants for that individual. What that does is [it] heightens awareness for officer safety,” Crawford said.
The NCIC database not only informs officers about warrants that have been entered into the system, it also lets them know if the jurisdiction that holds the warrant is willing to extradite the individual.
Often, states aren’t willing to extradite due to the cost of transporting the individual to face charges, Crawford said. If an officer finds an out-of-state warrant with a note that the warrant holder won't extradite, the individual would likely go free, if there were no other violations, he said.
“Whether they’re willing to be extradited back is another matter,” Crawford said. “That decision is made with the prosecutor’s office.”
Regardless, it’s important for officers to know those warrants exist, Crawford said.
“At the end of the day, it’s an officer safety issue. It lets them know right off the bat that there are warrants,” Crawford said.
Crawford said he hopes to see similar legislation in other states. He noted that from 2014 to 2018, nearly 60% of all serious felony warrants in Ohio were not entered into the NCIC database.
“We could be at the roadside stopped with a felon from Ohio, or someone with a warrant for a felony out of Ohio, and never know it,” Crawford said.
Stuart said if West Virginia passes the legislation, other states may take notice and follow suit.
“The passage of this bill not only makes officers in W.Va. safer, it makes officers across the country safer,” Stuart said.
