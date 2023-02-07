Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Senate Government and Organization Committee on Tuesday advanced legislation that would require all law enforcement agencies in West Virginia to enter their felony warrants into a national database.

Senate Bill 302, which would require all law enforcement agencies to enter their active felony warrants into the National Crime Information Center database, now moves to the full Senate. The center, located in Clarksburg, stores data and statistics on crime for the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV

