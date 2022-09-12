Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia’s fourth legislative special session of the year came and went in orderly and bipartisan fashion Monday at the Capitol, as lawmakers adopted bills establishing a program allowing new businesses to sell renewable energy they generate and appropriated $150 million to ongoing road projects.

There was minimal debate over the three bills that were the topic of the special session, which took place while lawmakers already were in town for interim committee meetings.

Lacie Pierson covers politics. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you