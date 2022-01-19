The West Virginia Legislature has begun advancing a bill that would end face mask requirements in public schools statewide.
The House Education Committee took up House Bill 4071, "the Public School Health Rights Act," Wednesday afternoon and passed it after about an hour of discussion. The only "no" votes came from the 25-member committee's six Democrats.
The bill now heads to the House Judiciary Committee.
"A parent or guardian of a student maintains the right to determine whether their child will wear a mask or face covering on school premises or during extracurricular activities," says the amended version of the bill that House Education furthered.
"The rights identified under this act shall not be overridden by any elected or appointed official," the bill says.
The two-page bill would also limit testing and quarantines. It says public schools can't require COVID-19 testing "for any asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic student or employee; or require a student or employee to quarantine or isolate unless the student or employee has tested positive."
It says any quarantine "shall end after the student or employee has obtained a negative COVID-19 test result or after that student or employee has completed 5 days of quarantine."
Neither Gov. Jim Justice nor the state Board of Education currently require masks in public schools.
But the bill would enact a sea change because all but one county school system, Pocahontas, requires face coverings to some extent, according to the state Department of Education's mask requirement tracker.
The tracker says 35 county school systems, including Kanawha, Cabell and Monongalia, require masks.
It’s more complicated in the remaining counties.
In a dozen, the mask requirement is determined by a county’s color on the state’s COVID-19 spread map. The map measures virus spread countywide, not just within schools.
A half-dozen more county school systems require masks if a proportion of students or staff — differing from county to county — tests positive for or is quarantined for COVID-19.
Uniquely, the Hardy County school system only requires masks for unvaccinated students or employees, the tracker says.
Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, asked during the committee meeting to hear from an epidemiologist, but none was in attendance.
Delegate Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia, said she believed the committee was forgetting about what are commonly called "grandfamilies." Those are where older people are raising children who are not their own due to various circumstances, like parental drug abuse.
“We have grandparents, great-grandparents and great aunts and uncles raising these children," Walker said. "We have students with disabilities — for whatever that disability or whatever that illness is — that may not be able to take the vaccine. What are we telling those particular families?”
Delegate Cody Thompson, D-Randolph, a public school teacher, said, "I have some concerns about my student going to school, my child going to school, and Typhoid Mary being running around the school."
Delegate Jordan Maynor, R-Raleigh, is the bill's lead sponsor.
“I think it’s time to empower parents, empower individuals to start making these decisions,” he said.
At one point in the meeting, it was questioned whether West Virginia is still under a COVID-19 state of emergency. Delegate Jordan Bridges, R-Logan, circled back to this before the meeting ended.
“Did we figure out if we’re still under a state of emergency around here?" he asked.