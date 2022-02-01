Legislature finishes work on intermediate court tweak By Lacie Pierson lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com Lacie Pierson Political Reporter Feb 1, 2022 43 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The West Virginia Legislature on Monday wrapped up work on a small bill with a big impact on one intermediate court judge.The House adopted Senate Bill 244 in an 86-3 vote Tuesday morning.The bill corrects a typo in the law that establishes the West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals.It clarifies the initial appointment of one of the intermediate court judges is based on a selection by the governor and not an election.The bill specifically refers to the intermediate judge who serves the initial 6½-year term from the governor’s appointment.The current law states that judge shall be “elected” to a term, and the bill strikes out the word “elected” and replaces it with “selected,” to keep it consistent with legislative intent. The bill also makes that change retroactive to maintain the appointment of Wheeling attorney Donald Nickerson Jr. to the intermediate court bench in December.In addition to Nickerson, Justice appointed House of Delegates General Counsel Dan Greear to a 4½-year term and Huntington lawyer Thomas Scarr to a 2 1/2 -year term.The language in the law affecting the 2½- and 4½-year terms didn’t require clarification.The Intermediate Court of Appeals is scheduled to become operational July 1.Senate Bill 244 will advance to the governor for his consideration. Lacie Pierson covers politics. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Judge Intermediate Court Law Legislation Donald Nickerson Jr. Senate Dan Greear Appointment Governor Lacie Pierson Political Reporter Follow Lacie Pierson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesBill to slash unemployment benefits sidelined after vaccine amendment adoptedGazette-Mail editorial: GOP dragging WV backward with Religious Freedom Restoration ActWVU basketball:Baylor rallies, hands Mountaineers sixth straight defeatCalhoun County High School Class of 1982 is ‘paying it backwards’WV auditor to suggest bill to help take down dilapidated structuresWVU hangs tight, but late injury to Sherman spells doom at No. 5 BaylorThursday night is rivalry night: West Virginia football's trips to Pitt, Virginia Tech movedBill lifting state restrictions on nuclear power plant construction passes WV LegislatureWVU battles but comes up short at BaylorNeal Brown's offseason changes taking effect Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 1, 2022 Daily Mail WV Alzheimer's Association, W.Va. Chapter official discusses ongoing challenges, goals NIH awards WVU $2 million to study link between Alzheimer’s disease, chronic stress County EMTs, paramedics are 'worn-out and short-handed' Communities could lose emergency ambulance service Big Brothers Big Sisters expanding in West Virginia