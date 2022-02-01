Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia Legislature on Monday wrapped up work on a small bill with a big impact on one intermediate court judge.

The House adopted Senate Bill 244 in an 86-3 vote Tuesday morning.

The bill corrects a typo in the law that establishes the West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals.

It clarifies the initial appointment of one of the intermediate court judges is based on a selection by the governor and not an election.

The bill specifically refers to the intermediate judge who serves the initial 6½-year term from the governor’s appointment.

The current law states that judge shall be “elected” to a term, and the bill strikes out the word “elected” and replaces it with “selected,” to keep it consistent with legislative intent.

The bill also makes that change retroactive to maintain the appointment of Wheeling attorney Donald Nickerson Jr. to the intermediate court bench in December.

In addition to Nickerson, Justice appointed House of Delegates General Counsel Dan Greear to a 4½-year term and Huntington lawyer Thomas Scarr to a 2 1/2 -year term.

The language in the law affecting the 2½- and 4½-year terms didn’t require clarification.

The Intermediate Court of Appeals is scheduled to become operational July 1.

Senate Bill 244 will advance to the governor for his consideration.

Lacie Pierson covers politics. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

