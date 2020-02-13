Legislature passes bill prohibiting state from identifying some nonprofit donors

The West Virginia House of Delegates on Thursday approved a bill that would prevent state government from releasing information about who makes donations to certain nonprofit organizations in the state.
The House approved Senate Bill 16, also called the “Protect Our Right to Unite Act,” in a 75-22 vote. Three delegates were absent. The bill unanimously passed the Senate with no debate Jan. 20.
Conversation Thursday in the House lasted less than five minutes before delegates voted on the measure.
Delegate Barbara Fleischauer, D-Monongalia, asked Judiciary Chairman John Shott, R-Mercer, whether different groups or company owners could use the law to bypass donation reporting requirements for certain political contributions.
“The kind of concern is this could be a shield for some groups to hide the identity of contributors,” Fleischauer said.
Shott noted political candidates and campaigns aren’t affected by the bill, and would still have to report donations to the relevant entities.
If it becomes law, the bill will prevent the state government from releasing information about who donated money to certain nonprofit organizations, sometimes called 501(c) organizations, referring the section of federal law that defines those groups.
Organizations defined as 501(c) are separate from political action committees, more commonly known as PACs. PACs are, as evidenced by their titles, political in nature, and those committees are required to report donors and other information to the federal government.
The bill that passed the Legislature Thursday doesn’t protect the information of people and groups that donate to PACs. It provides that relevant groups still must comply with state election, campaign finance and ethics laws.
There are 29 categories of nonprofit organizations defined in Section 501(c) in federal law. Depending on their category, nonprofit organizations can participate in varying amounts of political activity, according to the Internal Revenue Service.
In West Virginia, 501(c) organizations range from fairs and festivals, including FestivALL in Charleston, to hobby organizations, like the West Virginia Beekeepers Association, budget policy organizations including the Cardinal Institute for West Virginia Policy and the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy Inc., and unions.
The IRS keeps a searchable list of organizations eligible to receive tax-deductible contributions.
Leaders with the state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union last month expressed its support for the bill. The ACLU also is a 501(c) organization and would be protected under the act.
The most commonly cited category of 501(c) organizations are 501(c)(3) organizations, which are classified as charitable organizations. Other categories of 501(c) organizations are related to certain industries and issues, including teachers’ retirement and veterans’ organizations.
Even though 501(c) organizations may have to file reports with the federal government, depending on their categories and the amount of money they take in annually, federal law does not require those organizations report donor information.
Senate Bill 16 makes reference to NAACP vs. Alabama, a 1951 case in which the United States Supreme Court ruled the state couldn’t subpoena the organization for its membership list and related donor information because it violated members’ right to due process to freely associate with people with similar beliefs and ideas.
In that case, the State of Alabama was trying to remove the NAACP from the state and had asked a local court to hold the association in contempt when it didn’t turn over information, including names, home addresses, and bank statements of its members.
The NAACP twice appealed the contempt order to the Alabama Supreme Court before appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The bill advances to Gov. Jim Justice for his consideration.