Legislature passes 85 bills on Crossover Day with 10 days left in 2020 session

The two chambers of the West Virginia Legislature passed a combined 85 bills Wednesday, which was Crossover Day at the Legislature.
Legislators took up issues ranging from parental custody during divorces in the House of Delegates to senators approving pay raises for elected officials at the county level.
Crossover Day is the last day a bill may leave its chamber of origin with enough time to be considered by committees and read three times in the other chamber before the end of the annual 60-day regular legislative session.
The session ends March 7.
The daily sessions of the House and Senate typically begin at 11 a.m., but both chambers convened early Wednesday — the House at 9 a.m. and the Senate at 10 a.m. Legislators completed their Crossover Day work before the end of the business day, with time for committee meetings Wednesday evening.
In total, the Senate had 58 bills to consider Wednesday. Senators approved 51 bills, and seven others died there.
The House of Delegates passed 34 bills. It started the day with 44 up for votes. Eleven of those bills were moved back to the Rules Committee, effectively killing them. One bill was added to the calendar.
Of those bills, the House rejected one that would have allowed West Virginians to get government-mandated inspections for their vehicles once every two years, instead of annual inspections. It took about 45 minutes of debate.
Supporters of the bill said the existing inspection system hasn’t been proven to reduce crashes and causes auto repair shops to lose money.
Delegate Gary Howell, R-Mineral, said West Virginia is one of just 12 states that require some sort of vehicle inspection.
The bill’s detractors said the inspections are necessary, saying most people don’t have knowledge of how their vehicles work and wouldn’t be able to spot issues with their vehicles without the inspections.
Part of the activity in the House on Wednesday included reconsidering and passing House Bill 2088, which delegates had rejected Tuesday. The measure would affect court cases regarding driving under the influence causing death by allowing in as a factor whether the deceased was wearing a seat belt at the time of death.
The House engaged in lengthy debate Wednesday over House Bill 4648, also called The Parenting Fairness Act of 2020. A driving provision of the bill would require family court judges to give parents 50/50 custody on a temporary basis at the start of divorce proceedings, unless there’s clear evidence of abuse or other threats to children’s safety.
Supporters of the bill said it is healthier for children to have both parents in their lives and that parents have a right to be involved in their children’s lives.
Delegate John Mandt, R-Cabell, is one of the bill’s co-sponsors. He said child custody proceedings should be a process that recognizes that children are entitled to each parent equally and that the bill provides fairness and stability for everyone involved in the process.
“What this bill does is, it guarantees the way divorces should’ve been from the get-go,” Mandt said, “one that recognizes that each child is entitled to each parent equally and that each parent is equally entitled to parent and raise their children.”
Opponents said the bill puts the hurt feelings of parents above the safety and care of children and could be dangerous for people in relationships involving domestic violence.
Delegate Barbara Fleischauer, D-Monongalia, said the West Virginia Coalition Against Domestic Violence is opposed to the bill.
Fleischauer said that, with guaranteed split time with an abusive spouse, domestic violence victims might be more inclined to stay silent and remain in an abusive marriage because they fear what might happen to their children during alone time with an abusive parent.
“So they may think it’s safest to stay in an abusive marriage and watch over their kids, that that would be safest,” Fleischauer said. “If you’re certain these situations won’t happen, vote for the bill, but you can vote ‘no’ to provide greater security to domestic violence victims and their children. I think they deserve a lot of consideration, and it hasn’t been discussed enough in this case.”
Delegate Sean Fluharty, D-Ohio, said the bill is a step backward from existing standards that put the best interests of the child first. He said it, instead, puts the battle between the parents at the forefront of custody disputes.
Fluharty said the existing standard in the temporary-custody agreement during divorce proceedings gives most weight to the parent who did the most caretaking leading up to the parents’ separation and the actual day-to-day care of children wasn’t being considered as it should in the bill.
“Never changed a diaper? Demand 50/50. You get it,” Fluharty said. “Never got up in the middle of the night to take care of the children? Demand 50/50. Get it. Never get a child ready for school or help them with their homework? Demand 50/50. Get it. Tell me how that’s in the best interest of the child? It is not.”
Delegate Geoff Foster, R-Putnam, was the lead sponsor of the bill. He said the caretaking provision excludes the parent who is working to provide for the child.
Foster cited statistics reporting that 85% of “youth in prison” came from single-parent homes and are more likely to drop out of school.
“What’s best for this kid is having two parents ... together in the same home in a loving relationship with that child,” Foster said. “But if they’re going to have to suffer this catastrophe that is divorce, we should at least keep both those parents in those [children’s] lives and give them the best chance of success to try to avoid some of those statistics.”
In the Senate, lawmakers approved a measure early Wednesday that would add magistrates to Putnam, Berkeley and Jefferson counties. Under the proposal, Putnam and Jefferson would go from having three magistrates to four, and Berkeley County will go from five magistrates to six.
The new magistrate positions would be established beginning in January 2021.
Sen. Corey Palumbo, D-Kanawha, voted against the bill, saying that while he agreed those counties need more magistrates to accommodate their increasing populations, the rest of the state overall needs fewer magistrates to accommodate its decreasing population.
“I would just encourage the Senate going forward to take a look at the entire magistrate system,” Palumbo said. “I know we need more magistrates in these counties but, overall, we’re doing this the wrong way.”
Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Trump, R-Morgan, said he agreed with Palumbo’s suggestion and was inclined to pursue a constitutional amendment to that end.
Other bills passed on Crossover Day:
House Bill 4524 would make the sale of alcohol the norm for the entire state. If a county or municipality wishes to remain “dry,” the respective city council or county commission would have to vote to stay dry.
If a municipality previously voted to allow alcohol sales, but its county commission votes to be a dry county, the municipality would still be able to sell alcohol under the existing law.
The House of Delegates passed House Bill 4717, the Seizure and Forfeiture Reporting Act. If it becomes law, it would require law enforcement officers to report to the State Auditor’s Office all of the cash and property they seize from people during an investigation, whether the investigation results in an arrest or not.
The Auditor’s Office would be responsible for keeping a public database of the cash and property police seize and details including the alleged crimes and how the department or county government used or spent the assets police seized.
If it becomes law, House Bill 4905 would keep local and state governments from asking a person about their criminal background on a job application. It would not apply to private businesses.
The hiring agency would not be allowed to ask a person about their criminal background until the person has made it to the point of an interview in the hiring process and has signed a waiver allowing for a background check.
The hiring agency would be able to consider things like the gravity of the crime, how long it’s been since the crime and how old the person was at the time of the crime, and whether the crime is related to the job for which the person applied. The hiring agency also would consider whether a person has achieved rehabilitation or whether the person’s arrest resulted in a criminal conviction.