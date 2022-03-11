A bill designed to more properly value oil and gas wells for property tax assessments is headed to the governor’s desk.
The West Virginia Senate on Friday unanimously approved House Bill 4336, a measure with a history more complicated than that vote suggests.
HB 4336 was crafted to improve upon a law enacted last year to address concerns over oil and gas property tax methodology. The bill drew criticism from some lawmakers representing high gas and oil-producing counties fearing that it would result in devastating reductions to their property tax revenues.
The rule established by the State Tax Department under last year’s law, HB 2581, proved unpopular with both the industry and the county governments.
Senate Finance Committee members had requested a fiscal note for the bill prior to advancing it to the full Senate Tuesday.
A fiscal note filed by the Department of Revenue cites calculations from the state legislative auditor estimating the formula proposed under HB 4336 would have lowered the most recent valuations of about $100 million by roughly $11 million for the 10 highest-producing counties — Tyler, Marshall, Ohio, Brooke, Doddridge, Wetzel, Ritchie, Harrison, Monongalia and Marion — in tax years 2023 and 2024, and by an additional $8 million in tax year 2025 and beyond.
The impact to the remainder of the counties would be $600,000 in tax years 2023 and 2024, and an additional $100,000 in tax year 2025 and beyond. The analysis is based entirely on data from the most recent year with record-low energy prices.
Under HB 2581 last year, the Legislature tasked the Tax Department with creating an emergency rule, partly in response to a 2019 state Supreme Court ruling in which the court held that the Tax Department improperly imposed a cap on gas well operating expense deductions.
Some lawmakers have feared the state having to return property tax revenue that it improperly collected from oil and gas companies.
Like HB 2581, HB 4336 would require the state Tax Department to develop a valuation approach for properties producing oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids based on fair market value determined by a yield capitalization model.
A capitalization rate is an estimate of the rate of return anticipated to come from a real estate investment property.
Oil and gas industry representatives and some state legislators criticized the Tax Department’s authority under the current rule set up through HB 2581 to determine whether a return is incomplete or unreasonable as excessive.
HB 4336 would further specify how the Tax Department is to apply the yield capitalization model for all assessments made on or after July 1. The yield capitalization model would consist of working interest and royalty interest models.
Working interest describes an oil and gas drilling investment in which an investor is responsible for part of the costs of exploration, drilling and production. Royalty interest describes ownership of some of the resource produced without including operational costs.
The Legislative Rule- Making Review Committee opted not to approve the emergency rule in January, but the rule is still in effect. The state will need to have a new emergency rule in place by July 1 since the current emergency rule is on track for rejection.
Irby has predicted that oil and gas property tax revenues will go up for counties next year, with the increase amount to be determined in part by gas prices and expenses reported by producers.
HB 4336 adds a safe harbor provision for marginal well producers. Marginal well producers would have the option of filling out a detailed return or choosing a safe harbor amount to be determined by the Tax Department instead of calculating actual annual operating costs. The safe harbor amount would be considered the costs of producing oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids typical of the geographical and geological location.
A safe harbor amount is a minimum amount of tax payment offering protection from underpayment or other liability.
The bill contains a sunset clause for the new methods making them effective only until July 1, 2025, meaning the Legislature would have to extend or replace the valuation approach.
HB 2581 was originally projected to result in an initial revenue loss of $9.1 million that would mostly affect county school boards and commissions. Northern West Virginia counties were projected to suffer the largest revenue losses, with Tyler ($1,948,953), Doddridge ($1,365,260) and Marshall ($1,326,043) taking the biggest hits.
But those estimates were rescinded after the bill was reworked into its final version last year.
The lead sponsor of both HB 2581 and HB 4336, Delegate Dianna Graves, R-Kanawha, presented the latter bill as a compromise between the oil and gas industry and county officials as well as some state lawmakers who opposed the former bill.