The West Virginia Senate has advanced a bill to the governor that would target shareholder votes on behalf of a state retirement benefit asset management board factoring in environmental and social principles.
After failed attempts to scale back House Bill 2862, the Senate approved it in a 30-2 vote despite warnings from the executive director of the Investment Management Board the measure could be costly.
The board invests assets for the retirement systems of deputy sheriffs, emergency management services, judges, municipal police officers and firefighters, public employees, State Police and teachers.
HB 2862 would designate “environmental, social and corporate governance”, or ESG, as factors that aren’t to be considered in shareholder votes cast by the state Investment Management Board or fund managers it entrusts with casting such votes.
ESG is an investing approach that prioritizes investments that consider the environmental and social effects of an investment’s financial returns.
Sen. Mike Oliverio, R-Monongalia, a financial advisor, proposed an amendment on the Senate floor Friday night that would have limited the bill’s application to a reserve fund to be used by the Legislature to offset a shortfall in revenues or for fiscal emergencies.
“This is a major pension bill, and the purpose of my amendment is to limit the risk to our pensions,” Oliverio said.
There is $4.48 billion in the “Rainy Day Part B” fund Oliverio to which proposed limiting HB 2862’s application, according to Auditor’s Office data.
HB 2862 didn’t pass through either the Senate Pensions or House Pensions and Retirement committees, Oliverio noted. The bill championed by Republican state Treasurer Riley Moore advanced only through the judiciary panels in each chamber.
Investment Management Board Craig Slaughter has estimated that HB 2862 could cost anywhere from $500,000 to $20 million annually, conceding the latter figure is unlikely but predicting a costly transition to board trustees having to get more involved day-to-day in the proxy voting process.
HB 2862 defines proxy votes as shareholder votes cast by a board-approved fund manager or other entity on the board’s behalf.
Oliverio called the bill “controversial at best.”
“[I[f you think this is an idea that maybe is too big of an idea to try immediately and you have concerns about changing these proxy standards, then I would say that you should vote yes [on the amendment] so that we do it in a more moderate way,” Oliverio said.
But Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, spoke in support of HB 2862.
“There’s absolutely no reason whatsoever we should permit anybody to use an ESG standard instead of a pecuniary standard,” Tarr said.
As climate change consciousness has grown in recent years, so has investor and public demand for ESG programs, prompting companies to release ESG metrics.
S&P Global Ratings, a New York-based credit ratings agency, said in a 2021 analysis of West Virginia’s credit that the state presents high environmental investment risk because of its “high penetration” of fossil fuel production activities and potential for policy and regulatory challenges to those industries from decarbonization efforts and the global economy’s transition to renewable energy.
Sen. Laura Wakim Chapman, R-Ohio, characterized her support for HB 2862 as a vote of confidence in Moore.
“I’ll trust him on this, and he says it’s necessary,” Chapman said, citing Moore’s outspoken opposition to ESG.
Only Sen. Mike Caputo, D-Marion, one of three Democrats in the Senate, and Sen. Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, a financial management executive, voted against HB 2862. Oliverio voted for the bill after his amendment proposal failed.
Nelson filed an amendment that would have allowed ESG to be considered pecuniary factors if the board or a fiduciary determined those factors impact the financial risk or return to beneficiaries. But Nelson withdrew the amendment on the floor.
“I probably know where this is going,” Nelson said.
Last year, the Legislature passed another bill championed by Moore, a 2024 U.S. House of Representatives Republican candidate, that lets the treasurer restrict banking contracts with financial institutions that divest from fossil fuel energy companies. Critics of that measure, Senate Bill 262, have said it overreaches in response to private-sector decisions.
Gov. Jim Justice let SB 262 become law without his signature.
House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, House Finance Committee Chairman Vernon Criss, R-Wood, and House Pensions and Retirement Committee Chairman Erikka Storch, R-Ohio, joined Democrats in the minority in the House’s 73-23 vote to pass HB 2862 on March 1.
The state Investment Management Board consists of 13 members, including the governor, auditor and treasurer plus 10 Senate-confirmed governor appointees.
State law holds the board “should be immune to changing political climates.”
Moore defended the bill before the committee, saying it would safeguard against financial decisions made on the state’s behalf based on ESG or non-economic principles.
ESG investing appears to provide downside protection, particularly during a social or economic crisis, and managing for a low-carbon future improves financial performance, according to an analysis of more than 1,000 research papers on links between ESG and financial performance between 2015 and 2020. The analysis was authored by asset manager Rockefeller Asset Management and the New York University Stern Center for Sustainable Business.
But ESG investing has come under attack from Republicans and energy transition opponents who contend it values politics over profits at the expense of fossil fuel industries.