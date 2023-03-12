Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Treasurer-backed bill passes

West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday in support of a bill that would target shareholder votes on behalf of a state retirement benefit asset management board that factor in environmental and social principles. The Senate advanced the bill to the governor Friday night. 

 WILL PRICE | West Virginia Legislative Photography

The West Virginia Senate has advanced a bill to the governor that would target shareholder votes on behalf of a state retirement benefit asset management board factoring in environmental and social principles.

After failed attempts to scale back House Bill 2862, the Senate approved it in a 30-2 vote despite warnings from the executive director of the Investment Management Board the measure could be costly.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Recommended for you