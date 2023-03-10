Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia House of Delegates approved creation of the Charter School Stimulus Fund on Friday, legislation that would allow public charter schools to apply to the state's Professional Charter School Board for up to $300,000 to help cover start-up costs.

Specifically, Senate Bill 47 would create a non-expiring revenue fund that sets aside state, federal and private monies for grants to aid public charter schools, which cannot charge tuition, with start-up costs, including building renovations and school bus purchases.

