The West Virginia Legislature has finished passing a bill that would allow people without education degrees to become public school teachers even if whatever degree they do have isn’t related to the subject area they plan to teach in.
The legislation now heads to Republican Gov. Jim Justice for his signature or veto.
Leaders of the Republican supermajorities that control both chambers of the state Legislature fast-tracked the bill. It wasn’t assigned to Education or any other committees in the House of Delegates, where it passed Friday with no Democratic support.
Data from the West Virginia Department of Education shows a lack of fully endorsed teachers. In one of the worst examples, there were 278 teachers this school year with at least one Geometry class on their schedule, yet 29% were not fully endorsed to teach that subject for the grade level they were teaching.
Current law allows county school systems to create alternative teacher certification programs, through which people who don’t have teaching degrees can nonetheless become teachers. But the law mandates that these alternative certification applicants have an “academic major or occupational area the same as or similar to the subject matter” they wish to teach.
This year’s bill (Senate Bill 14) would create another certification path that has no such requirement.
If signed, it would allow the state schools superintendent to grant teaching certificates to anyone with a bachelor’s degree, as long as they pass a background check and complete the following two steps:
Complete “pedagogical training or a pedagogical course or courses in substantive alignment with nationally recognized pedagogical standards, or approved or established by the state board [of Education]”
Pass “the same subject matter and competency test or tests required by the state board for traditional program applicants.”
Those tests currently include the PRAXIS tests.
“Just because you might know something, doesn’t mean you can teach something,” Delegate Cody Thompson, D-Randolph and a public school teacher, said on the House floor Friday.
“Allowing anybody with a bachelor’s degree, who has no experience teaching, no experience in a classroom, it’s not right,” he said.
House Majority Whip Paul Espinosa, R-Jefferson and a former House Education Committee chairman, noted that substitutes, including long-term ones, are currently serving in West Virginia classrooms where non-fully certified and endorsed teachers can’t be found.
Espinosa noted that “in the absence of a fully certified teacher, a lot of the individuals that are teaching today, they would not have successfully completed a pedagogical training or pedagogical course or courses,” as the bill requires in the new teacher pathway it would allow.
In the Senate, which passed the bill last week, Sen. Mike Romano, D-Harrison, said the bill “gives the broad ability to put people in teaching positions because we won’t pay them enough, we don’t have enough teachers, but we’re going to put a body in front of the desk. Instead of building up the teaching profession this bill waters it down.”
But Sen. Amy Grady, R-Mason and a public school teacher, supported the bill, saying a pay raise “is not going to happen right now.”
“Teaching is not something people just decide to go into and say ‘I think I’m going to be a teacher today,’” she said. “It’s a calling. Many times, people realize that calling later on in life.”
In the Senate, all the Republicans voted for it, while Sens. Robert Plymale, D-Wayne, and John Unger, D-Berkeley, were the only Democrats to vote for it.
In the House, just four Republican delegates — Jason Barrett, R-Berkeley, Mark Dean, R-Mingo, Josh Holstein, R-Boone, Ty Nestor, R-Randolph — joined all 23 Democrats in voting against the bill.