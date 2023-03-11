Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia Senate has signed off on a substantial change the House of Delegates made to a Senate bill to expand solar energy for residential customers, advancing the bill to the governor.

The Senate voted 29-4 to approve Senate Bill 544 Saturday afternoon, approving the House Judiciary Committee’s addition of an increase in the state’s cap on power purchase agreements for residential customers.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

