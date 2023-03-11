The West Virginia Senate has signed off on a substantial change the House of Delegates made to a Senate bill to expand solar energy for residential customers, advancing the bill to the governor.
The Senate voted 29-4 to approve Senate Bill 544 Saturday afternoon, approving the House Judiciary Committee’s addition of an increase in the state’s cap on power purchase agreements for residential customers.
The Judiciary Committee changed the bill to raise the cap from 25 to 50 kilowatts. SB 544 already included an increase in the cap for commercial customers from 500 to 1,000 kilowatts. The cap for industrial customers would stay at 2,000 kilowatts.
The committee amendment was proposed Monday by Delegate Rick Hillenbrand, R-Hampshire.
Voting against approving the amendment and passing the bill Saturday were Sen. Mike Caputo, D-Marion, Sen. Laura Wakim Chapman, R-Ohio, Sen. Robert Karnes, R-Randolph, and Sen. Mike Maroney, R-Marshall.
Under a power purchase agreement, a developer arranges designing, permitting, financing and installing a solar energy system on a customer’s property at little or no cost.
The customer buys the system’s electric output from the solar services provider for a predetermined period at a fixed rate, usually lower than the local utility’s retail rate, while the solar services provider gains tax credits and income from electricity sales.
Senate Government Organization Committee Chairman Jack Woodrum, R-Summers, said on the Senate floor last month SB 544 would allow Calhoun County Schools to save $740,000 over the next 25 years with no upfront cost for planned installation of two solar arrays.
One 596.6-kilowatt array would be at Calhoun County Middle/High School and one 172-kilowatt array would be at Pleasant Hill Elementary School, Woodrum said.
SB 544’s lead sponsor is Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee Vice Chairman Ben Queen, R-Harrison, whose district includes Calhoun County.
SB 544 comes two years after the Legislature enabled power purchase agreements.
West Virginia ranked third-lowest nationally in installed solar through the third quarter of 2022, three slots lower than it ranked in 2021, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association, a prominent solar trade group.
Bills to establish community solar in West Virginia stalled again this session.
Community solar is a setup in which customers receive solar energy without having to install their own system, typically benefiting from energy generated at an offsite array. As of December, 22 states had policies supporting community solar deployment, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.
Federal and local government officials throughout the country have said community solar can slash energy costs covered by subscribers, with proponents projecting savings of 10% or more.
Community solar supporters, including the West Virginia Environmental Council, Solar United Neighbors and NAACP West Virginia, say it would open up affordable renewable electricity to low- and moderate-income customers and extend the benefits of solar to people unable or unwilling to have solar arrays installed where they live.
