The West Virginia Legislature on Monday finished work on two bills that clarified the state parole board’s involvement in two parole programs meant to reduce the population in the state’s jails and correctional facilities.
The two bills by and large affect certain methods of parole — clarifying a non-violent offense parole program in one bill and bypassing a three-member parole panel in certain circumstances in the other.
Both bills were drafted at the request of Division of Correction and Rehabilitation officials.
The House adopted Senate Bill 449 in a 94-0 vote.
The bill clarifies when someone is eligible for a non-violent offense parole program the Legislature established in 2020 and the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation implemented last year.
At the time the lawmakers adopted Senate Bill 620 in 2020, the goal was to reduce the state’s jail and prison populations while alleviating a backlog of cases pending before the state parole board.
There were 5,375 people incarcerated in the state’s regional jails as of Monday, according to a COVID-19 data report the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation provided to the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
West Virginia’s 10 regional jails are equipped to house 4,265 people.
There were 4,183 people incarcerated in the state’s 11 correctional facilities, according to the report.
Brad Douglas, chief of staff for the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, on Jan. 24 told the Senate Judiciary Committee that the parole board hears about 4,500 cases annually, which had steadily increased in recent years.
The non-violent offense parole program allows people convicted of certain non-violent crimes to automatically be paroled once they serve their minimum prison sentence.
Under the provisions of SB 449, a person will not be eligible for the program if any part of their sentence includes a conviction for a violent crime.
Put more plainly, if a person is convicted of multiple crimes, the presence of a single conviction of a violent crime as part of a person’s current prison sentence makes them ineligible for the non-violent parole program, under the bill.
The bill also clarifies that a person only is eligible for the non-violent offense parole program once. If a person is granted parole through the program once and is convicted of another crime later, even if it is non-violent, they will not be eligible for the program again.
The House adopted Senate Bill 437 in a 92-2 vote.
If it becomes law, the bill will allow for the chairman of the West Virginia Parole Board to determine whether a person who has served one year on parole can be released from the state’s custody, bypassing consideration by a three-member parole panel.
In order for the person to be eligible for this consideration, the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation Commissioner would have to submit a written request for the person to be released from parole.
SB 437 and SB 449 are on track to advance to Gov. Jim Justice for his consideration.