Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A religious freedom bill signed into law this week by Gov. Jim Justice is causing concern among some lawmakers and activist groups, who say the law is a “license to discriminate.”

Supporters say House Bill 3042 is meant to prevent the government from interfering in the free exercise of religion, unless there is a compelling interest. Under the law, a person or incorporated entity who believes their religious freedoms have been infringed upon can use that violation in defense of a claim, or to file a claim, even against the state or one of its political subdivisions.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you