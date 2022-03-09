A bill that started out as limiting what kind of labor ordinances county and municipal governments could adopt has evolved into one that also would nullify certain LGBTQ+ protections that exist in at least two West Virginia cities.
The House advanced the Committee Substitute for Senate Bill 71 just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, toward the end of a day’s worth of meetings that began at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The bill originated in the Senate as one that would regulate what sort of ordinances cities and counties could adopt regarding certain labor standards.
This is the second year that senators adopted a bill on the matter, but the 2021 version of the bill died before the end of last year’s session.
By the time House Judiciary took up SB 71 just before midnight Tuesday, the bill had become the focus of possible attempts to prevent local governments in West Virginia from banning conversion therapy.
It also would nullify existing ordinances in Charleston and Morgantown that already have banned conversion therapy in those cities.
Conversion therapy refers to a practice that attempts to change a person’s sexual or gender orientation or identity.
To-date, 20 states along with Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico have laws that prohibit the use of conversion therapy on minors, according to the Human Rights Campaign.
The House Judiciary Committee rejected an attempt by Delegate Chad Lovejoy, D-Cabell, to cut out the language in the bill that would have overturned the existing conversion therapy bans in West Virginia.
Andrew Schneider is the director of Fairness West Virginia, an organization promoting LGBTQ+ equality in West Virginia.
Schneider said conversion therapy is “child abuse. Period,” saying medical evidence indicates it isn’t possible to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity and forcing children into conversion therapy leads to higher rates of depression and anxiety.
Schneider likewise said the bill goes against lawmakers’ efforts to overall attract new business and residents to the Mountain State.
“Although it may seem like this bill will only hurt LGBTQ people, it will also undermine all of the state’s efforts to grow our economy and attract new businesses,” Schneider said. “This bill will significantly add to the unfortunate stereotype that our state is an unwelcoming, close-minded place that doesn’t welcome everyone.”
If it becomes law, SB 71 would prevent county commissions, municipal governments, or any other entities those governing bodies establish from changing minimum wage and other labor benefits or standards set by the state Legislature for businesses in that city or county.
The bill likewise limits the ability of other government entities, including boards of education and health departments, from adopting certain ordinances.
The bill doesn’t affect employees who work for the city or county, but it prevents local government entities from establishing certain ordinances that would affect privately owned businesses.
In addition to preventing local governmental action on minimum wage, the bill also prevents local officials from preventing employers from requesting information from potential employees on job applications.
Other things cities couldn’t force local businesses to do, per SB 71 would be:
n require employers to pay a wage or fringe benefit based on prevailing wage,
n regulate work stoppages or strikes of employers and employees, or the means by which employees can organize,
n require an employer to provide employee paid or unpaid leave time,
n require an employer or employees to participate in education apprenticeship, or training programs that aren’t required by state or federal law,
n regulate hours and scheduling an employer is required to provide for employees,
n regulate standards or requirements regarding the sale or marketing of consumer merchandise, except tobacco products or vapor products beyond what is established in state law,
n regulate standards of care, conduct, or licensing fees for professions regulated, certified, or licensed by the state.
SB 71 will be on second reading in the House of Delegates Thursday, meaning delegates will be able to consider further amendments to the bill.