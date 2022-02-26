Monday will bring the release of a report crafted by 270 scientists from 67 countries for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
It will outline how to adapt to the rapidly growing threat to global health as greenhouse gas emissions blanket Earth.
Monday also will bring a showdown that could make it significantly harder for the United States to adapt if West Virginia’s top legal officer wins.
The faceoff is a scheduled oral argument before the U.S. Supreme Court in a case that West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has led against the federal Environmental Protection Agency.
Experts say it could be one of the most consequential environmental and administrative law debates ever decided by the court.
In April, Morrisey filed a petition on behalf of 18 states won by Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election urging the court to limit the EPA’s authority.
The coalition wants to cut the EPA’s regulation of greenhouse gases from power plants.
A decision in the coalition’s favor could limit Congress’ ability to delegate authority not just to the EPA but all federal agencies, potentially throwing out their rulemaking discretion.
The filing came a week after the Biden administration committed to slashing emissions in half by 2030 from 2005 levels.
Morrisey said that’s not what the case is about.
“[M]any people are talking about [this] as the huge climate change,” Morrisey said at a National Press Club news conference Feb. 17. “I’d like to think about it a little bit differently. I think this is really about a fundamental question of who decides the major issues of the day. Should it be unelected bureaucrats, or should it be the people's representatives in Congress?”
West Virginia and the rest of the coalition are challenging a January 2021 federal appeals court ruling that struck down a Trump administration rule weakening power plant greenhouse gas emissions standards. That ruling went further, giving the EPA broad authority to decide what constitutes the “best system for emission reduction” for power plants.
The ruling went too far for Morrisey and other proponents of the major questions doctrine, a previously rarely applied but increasingly prominent legal theory among conservative judges and justices.
The principle holds that federal agencies don’t have the right to exercise regulatory authority to settle “major questions” without clear instruction from Congress.
“It has never been defined -- what does ‘major’ mean?” Patrick A. Parenteau, a law professor at the Environmental Advocacy Clinic at Vermont Law School, said in an email. “Does it include economic benefits of regulations well as costs? Is it like obscenity? You know it when you see it? Where does it come from?”
The doctrine’s critics say it merely shifts power from unelected regulators to unelected judges and justices. They fear it could leave federal regulators virtually powerless to issue meaningful directions for not only reducing emissions but all key safety measures in the environment, the workplace and throughout all corners of American life.
“[L]ooking beyond this case, how many other rules will fall victim to the major question doctrine and with what environmental and social consequences?” Parenteau said.
The Congress question
Proponents of giving the EPA leeway to issue new guidelines under laws already approved by Congress note that lawmakers can’t foresee and might not be well-positioned to respond to newly discovered environmental threats.
Virtually all rules under the Clean Air, Clean Water, Resource Conservation and Recovery, Toxic Substances Control and Safe Drinking Water acts could be considered “major” in their effects on society and the economy, Parenteau said.
Through rulemaking, the EPA has added 188 new hazardous air pollutants to the list of hazardous air pollutants that it’s been required to regulate since 1990.
“So if the conservatives on the Court take the position that an agency lacks the ability to address new and emerging threats unless Congress has explicitly authorized it, environmental law as we have known it for the last 50 years will be over,” Parenteau said.
Parenteau and other environmental law experts say Congress would have to quickly reach consensus on when and how to respond to climate change and other health and security threats.
“We do not have a Congress capable of doing that at the moment, and it is unclear whether our democracy can deliver that anytime soon,” Parenteau said.
Morrisey said setting rules to respond to climate change is Congress’ call.
“[E]ven if they’re fighting back and forth or they decide, as they have, to focus on tax incentives or other programs, that’s still solely within the purview of Congress,” Morrisey said.
The Supreme Court’s October decision to take up the case surprised legal pundits. The EPA has not moved to replace a Trump administration rule addressing power plant emissions. A federal appeals court threw out the Affordable Clean Energy rule on the last full day of Trump's presidency. The rule was an intentionally weaker successor to the Obama administration’s Clean Power Plan, which was designed to slash carbon dioxide emissions from power plants. The Trump administration repealed it.
“So this is just an advisory opinion regarding the scope of the EPA’s authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions under the Clean Air Act, and courts do not issue advisory opinions,” James Van Nostrand, director of the West Virginia University College of Law’s Center for Energy and Sustainable Development, said in an email.
Feeling an ax overhead
The Clean Power Plan set carbon emissions performance rates for affected power plants, leaving it to states to develop their own plans to achieve those rates.
Morrisey led a lawsuit on West Virginia’s behalf in 2016 challenging the Clean Power Plan. That resulted in the Supreme Court putting the Obama rule on hold for the rest of his administration.
The latest West Virginia-led petition objects to the lower court’s interpretation that the Clean Air Act imposed “no limits” on the measures the EPA may consider to reduce emissions, aside from cost, non-air quality health and environmental impacts and energy requirements.
Industry representatives have argued the reach of power plant regulations should be limited to “inside the fence,” meaning emissions reduction targets could be satisfied by onsite changes instead of shifting generation from higher to lower-emitting energy sources.
Morrisey rejected arguments that his lawsuit was premature.
“[Y]ou always have to be mindful of the axe over the head and when an agency can reinitiate immediately,” Morrisey told the National Press Club.
Morrisey has characterized his legal fight as essential to saving coal industry jobs.
“We, along with business and industry leaders from around the country, believe that lawfully remains the responsibility of Congress,” West Virginia Coal Association President Chris Hamilton said in an email.
Morrisey said that unlike the Obama-era Clean Power Plan, the Trump administration’s weaker Affordable Clean Energy rule was “certainly permissible.”
But the Affordable Clean Energy rule would have done little for coal production in Appalachia, according to a 2018 EPA analysis.
The analysis suggested coal production in Appalachia would have been lower in 2035 under the Affordable Clean Energy rule (41 to 43 million short tons) than it would have been under the Obama administration’s Clean Power Plan emissions rule (around 47 million).
Litigation before the Supreme Court won’t change the market trends indicating coal’s continued decline is inevitable.
“Coal is simply not a cost-effective means of generating electricity, and EPA regulation of greenhouse gas emissions has very little to do with it,” Van Nostrand said.
In 2019, renewable energy production surpassed coal in the U.S. for the first time since before 1885. Wind and solar use is rising quickly in the electric power sector as it becomes cheaper, and natural gas has displaced much of the electricity generation from retired coal plants.
The number of statewide coal employees dropped by half and coal production declined 42% statewide from 1990 to 2019, according to West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training data.
West Virginia’s reliance on coal for electricity generation is an anachronism in America.
Coal accounted for less than a fifth of the nation’s net electricity generation in 2020, compared to 88% in West Virginia.
Morrisey has argued that leaving EPA plant missions rulemaking unchecked will burden West Virginia electric ratepayers.
But state ratepayers already have shouldered a comparatively greater burden while other states have moved on to alternative energy sources.
State ratepaters faced a 90% increase in average residential electricity retail price from 2005 to 2020, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration data. Only Michigan had a greater increase by percentage.
The average monthly residential bill for American Electric Power’s West Virginia utilities escalated from $55.28 in 2006 to $138.57 in 2021 — an increase of 150% over 15 years.
The Edison Electric Institute, the national association of all U.S. investor-owned electric companies, filed a brief last month along with the National Association of Clean Water Agencies raising concern about weakening the EPA’s regulatory power.
Curtailing the EPA’s authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions could revive federal common lawsuits now barred by the Clean Air and Clean Water acts, the groups said, fearing “potentially dire consequences for the reliability of the Nation’s electricity and water supplies.”
“A decision from the Court opening power or clean water utilities to federal tort litigation, whether successful or not, would divert precious public funds from critical public-health infrastructure projects and increase costs to the consumers that can least afford to bear them,” the groups said in their brief.
Power grid experts filed a brief in the case last month saying pollution control measures “blend seamlessly into power-sector operations and change nothing about the fundamentals of the sector.”
“Because renewable sources of power are now cheaper than or cost-competitive with fossil fuel generation, regulation of power-sector CO2 emissions builds on existing energy-sector trends in a way that reinforces, rather than disrupts, longstanding industry practices,” wrote experts from Johns Hopkins University, the University of Delaware and the private electric grid consulting field.
Diminishing danger or authority
Climate advocates point to daunting projections of climate change impacts if emissions aren’t drastically reduced.
Researchers from Stanford, Princeton and Harvard universities and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology filed a case brief warning of severe impacts on the country's food supplies, economy and national defense if the world stays on its path of high and rising greenhouse gas emissions.
“While Americans have already felt, and will continue to feel, the impacts of climate change, regulatory action by EPA can still mitigate future danger—assuming EPA retains broad authority to act,” the researchers said.
West Virginia is especially vulnerable to flood damage expected to worsen as climate change deepens given the state’s narrow valleys, steep slopes, chronically high poverty and tiny tax base.
The Climate and Economic Justice Screening Tool released Feb. 18 by the Biden administration shows that more than one in every two West Virginia census tracts have disadvantaged communities burdened by pollution.
The screening tool is a mapping platform to identify disadvantaged communities that the White House intends to target with climate, clean energy, housing and workforce development funding.
Experts say the Supreme Court is poised to embrace Morrisey’s argument on the major questions doctrine. Van Nostrand noted the court ruled last month that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration ran afoul of the doctrine by requiring that 84 million workers receive a COVID-19 vaccine or obtain a test for the virus each week.
The court's decision is expected by summer.
At least some of the Supreme Court’s conservative justices appear aligned with Morrisey based on their opinions and questions during oral arguments in past cases. Parenteau finds the court likely to preclude the EPA from requiring owners of coal-fired power plants to shift to cleaner forms of electricity or buy credits from other generators to offset their emissions.
That wouldn’t achieve the reductions needed to put the U.S. on track to achieve Biden’s climate goals or pledges the nation has made under the 2015 Paris Agreement, an international treaty that nearly 200 parties adopted aiming to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
If the Supreme Court does diminish the EPA’s greenhouse gas regulatory authority, Morrisey stands ready to push what is likely to be a more coal-friendly approach to environmental regulations.
“After we win the case, I’d be the first one to step in,” Morrisey said. “And we could provide back and forth at least on West Virginia’s perspective about how some of these issues should be dealt with.”