Many health care bills pass on last night of session; medical marijuana sees major setback

A relatively light agenda on the last night of the legislative session saw several bills win final passage and another face major defeat.
Legislation to streamline and expand implementation of the 2017 state law legalizing medical marijuana died Saturday after the powerful House Rules Committee voted 18-12 along party lines to move the measure from the active House calendar (SB 752).
“I don’t think House leadership ever intended to allow it to run,” said Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, a leading proponent of the bill.
He said leadership agreed to have the House Judiciary Committee take up the bill after it became clear there were enough votes on the House floor to discharge it from committee. But, he said, he believes their intent all along was to move the bill to the inactive calendar.
The committee advanced the bill to the House floor without recommendation Thursday evening, but supporters had to move to have it read a first time, a necessity for it to be on passage stage by the 60th day of the session. The motion was adopted 55-43 — a harbinger of a likely passage vote had it not been pulled from the agenda.
Co-sponsored by Sens. Tim Takubo, R-Kanawha, and Ron Stollings, D-Boone, both physicians, the bill would have taken steps to hasten long-delayed implementation of the medical marijuana law, including giving the commissioner of the state Bureau of Public Health greater latitude to enact policy changes, and possibly including expanding the law to permit the sale of cannabis in dry leaf or plant form. The bill passed the Senate 30-4.
Pushkin said he’s disappointed by the setback and believes House leaders are out of touch with their constituents.
“People are generally overwhelmingly in favor of medical cannabis,” he said. “The idea of medical cannabis is much more accepted by the people than by their elected leaders.”
Other health care-related bills were passed and sent to the governor Saturday, leading Stollings to comment, “We never walk out of this house totally happy, but I will tell you, this has been a good session for public health.”
That includes passage of bills to:
- Cap copays for 30-day supplies of insulin at $100 (HB 4543). During rallies in support of the legislation, West Virginians with diabetes testified that they pay as much as $1,000 a month for the lifesaving drug. The Senate passed the bill 33-1 with Sen. Mike Azinger, R-Wood, voting no.
- Assure primary diagnostic dental care to Medicaid recipients (SB 648). Advocates of the measure pointed out poor dental hygiene makes it more difficult to find employment and affects quality of life. The House approved the measure 85-15.
- Create a tobacco cessation task force (HB 4494). Proponents argued that creation of the task force, focused on preventing tobacco use by children and young adults is critically needed given the popularity of vaping and e-cigarettes among young people. It passed the Senate 33-0.
- Require health insurance plans that cover contraceptives to provide coverage for 12-month refills of contraceptive drugs (HB 4198).
- Eliminate prior authorization for intrauterine devices and other long-acting reversible contraceptive devices (SB 288).
- Eliminate a 30-day waiting period for state reimbursement for tubal ligation sterilizations for low-income residents.
Other bills that passed Saturday include legislation to:
- Make it a felony to trespass on critical infrastructure facilities with the intent of shutting down operations or to damage the facility (HB 4615).
Aimed at stopping protests at natural gas pipelines and pipeline construction projects, the bill was amended Saturday in the Senate to require damages of at least $2,500 before felony charges could be brought — the same threshold in current law for felony destruction of property.
“If you spray-paint your name, it’s an offense, but it ought not be a felony,” Senate Judiciary Chairman Charlie Trump, R-Morgan, said.
- Encourage electric utilities to allow middle-mile broadband internet fiber lines to be attached to existing poles and infrastructure through an expedited cost recovery program (HB 4619).
- Increase pay for judicial officers, from magistrates to Supreme Court justices (SB 597). As amended, pay raises for all but Family Court judges go into effect July 1, 2021, in the next budget year. The Supreme Court indicated it can cover from its existing budget the $104,000 cost of increasing salaries of Family Court judges to $104,215 starting July 1.
- Make all of West Virginia “wet” in terms of permitting retail liquor sales (HB 4524).
Currently, there are 13 “dry” localities in the state, where the sale of liquor is prohibited, including eight dry counties. Under a House-Senate compromise adopted Saturday evening, dry localities currently may opt to hold local option elections on whether to maintain the prohibition on liquor sales.