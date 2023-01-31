The West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation has $200 million in deferred maintenance projects and is planning to replace $27 million worth of aging locks in the jail and prison system, Commissioner William Marshall III told lawmakers on Tuesday.
Marshall discussed the Division’s budgetary needs during a Senate Finance Committee meeting. The Division continues to have deferred maintenance needs of more than $200 million, Marshall said.
Under the governor’s proposed budget, the Division will receive about $27 million to upgrade selected locks and doors at some of its facilities at a cost of $1,800 to $2,500 per unit, Marshall said.
Homeland Security Secretary Jeff Sandy the funding would pay for the replacement of locks that were broken as of July, and would not replace all the locks statewide.
The Division has repaired the locks in-house for years, but parts are becoming more difficult to find, Marshall said.
“Our locks in our jails are old. To be exact, they’re about 25 years old,” Marshall said. “They are a complex piece of machinery. They are connected to a central control board electronically. There have been several repairs to them over the years by our own staff.”
Sen. Charles Clements, R-Wetzel, questioned whether the amount allocated would be enough.
“Are you asking for enough money to take care of the problems that you have as far as locks are concerned?” Clements said.
“I think we can get a lot of it done,” Marshall said.
Sen. Jason Barrett, R-Berkeley, expressed concern that it will take years for the Division to catch up with deferred maintenance at this rate, provided it continues to receive the same amount.
“So we have $30 million toward a $200 million problem?” Barrett asked.
Staffing issues continue to be a major concern, Marshall said. Last year, Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency in the corrections system and authorized the activation of the West Virginia Army National Guard to fill gaps in the Division’s rosters.
As of the last pay period, the Division has spent $5.1 million for the National Guard’s assistance, with that expected to grow to $17 million for the fiscal year, Marshall said.
The cost to pay the National Guard is about $2 million more than if corrections officers were doing the job, Sandy said.
The Division has 1,100 vacancies, the highest rate it has seen in 30 years, and has paid more than $22 million in overtime, Marshall said.
Clements asked Marshall how much of a raise he believed it would take to improve staffing numbers. Marshall said he believed $10,000, the same amount given to West Virginia State Police last year, would be a good start.
“We are very desperately in need of more officers in our facilities. Any kind of an incentive we could give the officers, obviously, would increase the quality of candidates that we would receive,” Marshall said. “We don’t have the opportunity to just go out of business. Unfortunately, our business is very good and we need people there to be able to do the daily operations.”
The House Committee on Jails and Prisons last week added a $10,000 pay increase to House Bill 2879, which now awaits approval by the House Finance Committee before advancing to the House floor. The bill also includes a $6,000 bonus for employees with three years of service, and $3,000 for those with fewer years.
State employees also would get a proposed 5% pay increase under the governor’s budget plan.
Barrett said it is clear that corrections officers need more than a 5% increase.
“I’m trying to figure out why there’s only $2,700 in the governor’s budget for something that you know that $2,700 isn’t going to make them feel appreciated,” Barrett said.