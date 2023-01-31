Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation has $200 million in deferred maintenance projects and is planning to replace $27 million worth of aging locks in the jail and prison system, Commissioner William Marshall III told lawmakers on Tuesday.

Marshall discussed the Division’s budgetary needs during a Senate Finance Committee meeting. The Division continues to have deferred maintenance needs of more than $200 million, Marshall said.

Roger Adkins covers politics.

He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV

