At least two measures that turned into points of contention during West Virginia’s 2022 Regular Legislative Session died Saturday, the last night of this year’s session.
Neither a bill that would have limited local ordinances nor a resolution that would have revoked West Virginia’s support for the Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution crossed the legislative finish line.
Local ordinance bill stopped dead in its tracks
For the second year in a row, a bill that would have limited what sort of ordinances local government entities could adopt died in the House during the last days of the session.
Senate Bill 71 was similar to a bill the Senate advanced in 2021 that also died when the House opted not to put it to vote.
The House of Delegates put SB 71 on the House Calendar Friday, meaning it was not likely to become law this year.
The House of Delegates has two calendars used to track bills. The House Special Calendar takes precedence over the House Calendar. Bills that are placed on the House Calendar, which sometimes is referred to the “inactive calendar,” are in a legislative limbo either until the House Rules Committee votes to move them to the House Special Calendar and vote on them, or until the session ends and they die.
The House Judiciary Committee advanced Senate Bill 71 just before 1 a.m. Wednesday after language had been added that broadened what ordinances would be either nullified or prohibited by the state.
The bill started out in the Senate as limiting the type of labor ordinances local government entities could establish to impact private businesses. By the time the bill passed House Judiciary, it included language that would have nullified ordinances in Charleston and Morgantown that banned conversion therapy.
Conversion therapy refers to a practice that attempts to change a person’s sexual or gender orientation or identity.
The language also would have prohibited other LGBTQ+ protections as well as limited other entities, like health departments and boards of education, from adopting certain ordinances.
Mountain State Support for Equal Rights Amendment stays on record
The House never seriously considered Senate Concurrent Resolution 44, which would have revoked West Virginia’s support for the Equal Rights Amendment.
Through the resolution, the Republican-supermajority Legislature had requested that Congress not count the Legislature as having a “live ratification” of the federal Equal Rights Amendment on record.
The resolution holds that the Legislature’s ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment expired in March 1979.
To date, 38 states have ratified the amendment, with Virginia being the most recent in January 2020.
The Senate adopted the resolution on Feb. 11. On Feb. 14, the House debated a motion to reject the message that the Senate had adopted the resolution, but the motion failed.
The House moved the resolution to the House Rules Committee, which never took up the measure before the Legislature adjourned at midnight Sunday.