Where there typically are displays representing culture and community in West Virginia, there now is a mobile COVID-19 testing site in the state Capitol after a lawmaker tested for the virus over the weekend.
In the two days since House of Delegates Government Organization Committee Chairman Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, tested positive, legislative leaders and state health officials have shifted their efforts to prevent additional spread into overdrive.
Legislators are following recommendations made by state health officials and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, said.
“This is a process that puts people in close proximity just by nature,” Hanshaw said. “Under even the best of circumstances, people are on top of each other here. I’m happy with how the session’s gone this year, in terms of health and safety perspective.”
Hanshaw said Monday the House Government Organization Committee schedule would be altered while Steele is out, but couldn’t offer specific changes. The House does not have means for delegates to vote if they are not physically present in the House chamber.
Delegate Joshua Higginbotham, R-Putnam, sits directly in front of Steele in the House chamber and said on Twitter he is self-isolating. Two senators, Patrick Martin, R-Lewis, and Dave Sypolt, R-Preston, self-quarantined after learning of Steele’s diagnosis. Martin said on Twitter Sunday he spent time with Steele on Thursday.
Under the Senate’s COVID-19 protocols, Martin and Sypolt were able to vote by proxy, with Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, relaying their votes Monday.
Martin is one of three senators who have declined to wear face coverings on the Senate floor. He and Sens. Bob Karnes, R-Randolph, and Mike Azinger, R-Wood, sit in the back of the chamber behind a plexiglass barrier during Senate proceedings.
Azinger and Karnes were on the Senate floor Monday.
Democratic legislative leaders used their weekly news conference Monday morning to urge all lawmakers to wear proper face coverings.
“We are at the time when things need to get real,” Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, said. “Masks need to be worn at all times. They need to be worn when we’re voting. They need to be worn in committees. They need to be worn in the hallways. They need to be worn in offices. That’s the way we’re going to move past the situation we’re in now.”
Baldwin, House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, and Sen. Ron Stollings, D-Boone, all called for better enforcement of COVID-19 safety guidelines in the House and Senate, saying a few “bad actors” were putting other lawmakers at-risk.
Skaff is the president of HD Media, parent company of the Charleston Gazette-Mail.
“We still need to wear our masks,” Stollings said. “We need to follow our CDC guidelines, and we need to care about each other.”
Legislators and full-time Capitol employees were among the first groups to have access to COVID-19 vaccines by virtue of their roles in state government.
During the news conference, Skaff said 86 of the 100 delegates in the House had received the COVID-19 vaccine. Baldwin said 25 or 26 of the state’s 34 senators had been vaccinated.
During the conference, the lawmakers referenced a letter that Hanshaw and Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, distributed on March 17.
In the letter, the legislative leaders reiterated the House and Senate rules that require face coverings, and Gov. Jim Justice’s executive order requiring face coverings in all public buildings.
“Until such time, any individual refusing to comply with the Senate and House requirements may be removed from legislative areas by the House or Senate doorkeepers or Capitol Police,” Blair and Hanshaw wrote.
The 2021 legislative session is scheduled to end April 10.