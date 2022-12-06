Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation can’t sustain the cost of using West Virginia National Guard members to work as corrections officers amid a shortage of staff, interim division Director Brad Douglas said Tuesday.

While National Guard members are providing much-needed help and coverage throughout the state’s regional jails and correctional facilities, the Legislature and division officials are looking for any and every way to alleviate the understaffing those facilities, Douglas told the Legislative Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority Oversight Committee.

Lacie Pierson covers politics. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

