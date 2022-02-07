A new legislative committee created to develop policy recommendations to revitalize West Virginia’s coal communities did not consider any new legislation Monday.
The Select Committee on Coalfield Communities heard a presentation on National Coal Heritage Area Authority operations from its executive director and subsequently adjourned.
The committee’s chair, Delegate Mark Dean, R-Mingo, concluded the meeting by asking members to let him know as soon as possible if there was any legislation they would like to see come before the committee.
“We’ve got one more meeting that we might be able to sneak something out next Monday,” Dean said.
Tuesday, Feb. 15 is the final day to introduce bills in the House of Delegates.
The committee, consisting of 11 House members, held its first meeting on Jan. 24 after it was formed by a House resolution earlier that day.
At the meeting, Dean asked the committee to consider draft legislation that would create a commission to facilitate grants for coal communities. The commission would provide grant applicants with technical assistance and provide matches for local entities applying for grants.
That legislation, House Bill 4479, was referred to the House Finance Committee.
The committee voted at its first meeting to deliver a 13-page report to the full House compiling the most common community needs identified by West Virginians during a fall cross-state, five-stop listening tour gathering feedback from some 200 people in small groups.
House members said they wanted to hear how West Virginians wanted them to tackle revitalizing communities whose population figures, tax bases and reasons for hope diminished following devastating coal mine and plant closures.
The report identified six major goals: addressing basic infrastructure, diversifying coal community economies, expanding recreation and tourism, supporting local government efforts to access outside resources, expanding educational opportunities for a well-trained workforce, and helping vulnerable populations.
Legislative suggestions in the report include organizing broadband cooperatives, partnering with local governments receiving their own federal grants to fund flooding resiliency projects, requiring electric utilities to offer energy efficiency programs, expanding existing state parks, providing grant-writing classes to local governments, supporting retraining programs for miners and families, and increasing the number of available beds and recovery facilities to address substance use disorder.
The House resolution creating the committee set it up to receive testimony, consider legislation, and recommend action to House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, for the rest of the 85th Legislature.
Hanshaw and Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, announced the creation of an informal work group to come up with proposals to economically revitalize struggling coal communities in June.
Skaff is the president of HD Media, parent company of the Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Hanshaw appointed Dean to lead the work group. Dean said the aim of the work group was to come up with legislation to aid coal communities.
Members of the work group held listening tour stops in the fall in Logan, Beckley, Pursglove, Moundsville and Welch.