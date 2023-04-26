Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia lawmakers passed a law last month aimed at increasing the state’s flood resiliency.

But because of that law, Senate Bill 677, West Virginia may have to wait longer for a state flood plan without funding secured for a newly created flood resiliency trust fund.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

