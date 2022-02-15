A new legislative committee created to develop policy recommendations to revitalize West Virginia’s coal communities came up with three bills that it approved during a 90-minute meeting Monday evening.
But the bill that prompted some committee members to get personal was one designed to increase the eligibility for those with black lung and other occupational lung diseases to present their cases to the state Occupational Pneumoconiosis Board.
The legislation, an unnumbered bill introduced by the new House Select Coalfield Communities Committee, specifies that state statutes of limitations for applying for compensation for occupational pneumoconiosis do not limit a claimant’s ability to be evaluated by the Occupational Pneumoconiosis Board.
The bill is designed to allow claimants to present their cases before the board even if no lung impairment has been shown following a pneumoconiosis diagnosis, according to the committee’s legal counsel.
In 2018, the state Supreme Court of Appeals ruled that a coal miner was not entitled to a permanent partial disability award for occupational pneumoconiosis after pulmonary function studies found the miner had no impairment even after he was diagnosed with the disease.
State law allows employees to apply for compensation within three years of the last continuous period of 60 days or more during which they were exposed to occupational black lung disease or within three years of a diagnosed impairment due to the disease. Dependents may also apply within two years of the worker’s death.
The bill is identical to legislation that was introduced in both the House of Delegates and Senate each of the previous three legislative sessions but never passed out of committee.
“[A]nything we can do to help [people with black lung], it’s long past time we should have been doing it,” Delegate Tony Paynter, R-Wyoming, said.
Delegate Ed Evans, D-McDowell, choked up while recalling that black lung rendered his grandfather incapable of walking from one side of his yard to the other.
“Those of us who live in the coalfields know the demon of black lung, pneumoconiosis, we know that demon well,” Evans said.
Delegate Josh Holstein, R-Boone, said his father, grandfather, uncles and cousins have all suffered from black lung disease.
“You have it and it may not be bad right now, but it will be eventually,” Holstein said.
The primary pneumoconioses are asbestosis, silicosis and coal workers’ pneumoconiosis, according to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. They are caused by inhalation of asbestos fibers, silica dust and coal mine dust, respectively, and take years to develop.
The Occupational Pneumoconiosis Board is housed under the Offices of the Insurance Commissioner.
Still languishing in the Senate Banking and Insurance and House Health and Human Resources committees to which they were introduced are identical bills that would set up a state black lung fund supported by an increased severance tax on natural resources, including coal. The Senate bill’s lead sponsor is Sen. Ron Stollings, D-Boone, who also introduced identical bills that died in the Senate the previous four years.
There were 4,423 black lung claims in fiscal year 2021 under Part C of the federal Black Lung Benefits Act in West Virginia, according to U.S. Department of Labor statistics. Disbursements in West Virginia totaled $38 million, far more than in any other state and accounting for more than one-fourth of all payments made nationwide. Black lung monthly benefit rates for 2021 were $693 for a primary beneficiary and $1,040 for a primary beneficiary and one dependent.
Severe black lung in central Appalachia has reached its highest level since record-keeping began in the 1970s, according to a 2018 report in the American Journal of Public Health. The report found one in 20 long-tenured underground miners in central Appalachia had coal workers’ pneumoconiosis, or black lung, that had advanced to progressive massive fibrosis, a condition the authors noted is “totally disabling.”
Mining veterans and industry experts say miners are cutting into more surrounding rock as coal seams thin, increasing exposure to silica dust from the crushed rock and resulting in a rise in occupational pneumoconiosis cases.
The committee, consisting of 11 House members, held its first meeting on Jan. 24 after it was formed by a House resolution earlier that day.
The committee voted at its first meeting to deliver a 13-page report to the full House compiling the most common community needs identified by residents during a fall cross-state, five-stop listening tour gathering feedback from about 200 people in small groups.
House members said they wanted to hear how West Virginians want them to tackle revitalizing communities whose population figures, tax bases and reasons for hope diminished following devastating coal mine and plant closures.
The committee approved two other unnumbered bills at its meeting Monday evening. One would require the Board of Education and Department of Commerce to create a statewide list of apprenticeships and create a career and technical education pilot program to introduce career-geared education to middle school students. The other would institute mechanisms for local governments to identify and address dilapidated properties, including allowing county commissions to remove buildings or debris at the owner’s expense if a governing body or circuit court supports removal.
The report the committee delivered to the House identified six major goals: addressing basic infrastructure; diversifying coal community economies; expanding recreation and tourism; supporting local government efforts to access outside resources; expanding educational opportunities for a well-trained workforce; and helping vulnerable populations.
The House resolution creating the committee set it up to receive testimony, consider legislation, and recommend action to House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, for the rest of the 85th Legislature.
Members of the work group held listening tour stops in the fall in Logan, Beckley, Pursglove, Moundsville and Welch.