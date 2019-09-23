You are the owner of this article.
Nicholas County senator resigns seat

Greg Boso

A state senator from Nicholas County has resigned his seat, effective later this week.

Sen. Greg Boso, R-Nicholas, said he has taken a job with Forensic Consulting Group of Mobile, Alabama. The job will require extensive out-of-state travel that would cause him to miss multiple days of next year’s legislative session, Boso told his colleagues.

Boso, a civil engineer, was appointed to the Senate in 2015 to replace Clark Barnes after Barnes resigned to become Senate clerk. Boso narrowly won election to a four-year term in 2016, and would have been up for re-election next year.

Boso was chairman of the Senate Government Organization Committee. Sen. Chandler Swope, R-Mercer, is vice chairman of that committee.

Boso represented the 11th District, along with Sen. Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur. The district includes Clay, Nicholas, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Upshur and Webster counties and part of Fayette and Grant counties.

Boso’s resignation will take effect 12:01 a.m. Thursday. Gov. Jim Justice will choose Boso’s replacement from a list of three names chosen by the Republican executive committee from the 11th Senate District.

— Staff, wire reports

