Official: Corrective legislation pending to avoid $58 million of federal highways funding cuts

Legislation is being drafted to correct an issue that could cost the state $58 million a year in federal highways funding, Division of Motor Vehicles deputy commissioner Adam Holley told the Senate Finance Committee Wednesday.
He said federal Highways officials notified the state in December that legislation passed in the 2019 regular session decriminalizing driving under the influence on private roads and property runs afoul of federal standards providing zero tolerance for DUI.
Federal law permits the withholding of up to 14 percent of federal FAST Act highways funding and Surface Transportation Block Grants to states that make exceptions to the federal mandate that defines driving under the influence as having a blood alcohol level of 0.08 or higher “while operating a motor vehicle” regardless of whether the vehicle is on a public route or not.
That penalty could cost the state $58 million of federal funding each year, Holley said.
Holley said House Judiciary Chairman John Shott, R-Mercer, who was lead sponsor of the legislation decriminalizing DUI on private property, told him he plans to take up corrective legislation this week.
“He said he intends to put a bill to fix the issue on his [committee] agenda this week,” Holley said.
Passed during the 2019 regular session in response to a 2016 state Supreme Court ruling making it illegal to drive drunk “anywhere in this state,” including private property, Shott at the time described the legislation as the “right to act stupid on your own property.”
Holley said the corrective legislation will not technically be an administration bill, since the DMV had finalized its legislative agenda for the 2020 session before learning of the pending federal highways funding penalties in December.
Also Wednesday, Highways officials said it would take $20 billion to complete all proposed highways construction projects in the state. For perspective, the governor’s Roads to Prosperity bonds will provide a total of about $2.2 billion in highways funding.
“I will tell you some of the projects in our system will never be built and probably shouldn’t be built,” Transportation Secretary Byrd White said.
Deputy Highways Commissioner Jimmy Wriston said completion of Corridor H, the Coalfields Expressway, the King Coal Highway and Route 2 improvements alone would cost $8 billion.
“We have grossly under invested in our infrastructure,” he said, citing the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Commission on Highways, which five years ago concluded that the state would need an additional $1.2 billion a year of funding to complete and adequately maintain the state roads system.
Time and Mother Nature are also the enemies of highways maintenance, he said, noting that last year, the Legislature approved a $50 million supplemental appropriation to address what at the time was some 1,700 road slips and slides around the state.
Wriston said Highways has repaired more than 300 slips since then, but that the total number of slips statewide has grown to more than 2,000.
“We don’t have enough money to fix them all,” he said. “We’re trying to fix the ones that are the bigger problems.”