Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Officials pointed to air and water monitoring results and strategies Tuesday to suggest there was little cause for air or water quality concerns stemming from the derailment of a train carrying hazardous chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio, earlier this month.

The derailment of the Norfolk Southern train on Feb. 3 and planned release of carcinogenic vinyl chloride three days later near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border some two dozen miles north of West Virginia has sparked mounting environmental health worries.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Recommended for you