For years, West Virginians have endured among the lowest wages and longest power outages in the country as the coal-dependent state grows more vulnerable amid the nation’s energy transition.
Form Energy’s mission is tailor-made to lift up West Virginia on all those counts.
The energy storage technology and manufacturing company plans to commercialize a battery that can economically store electricity for 100 hours at its first commercial-scale battery-making facility to be located in Weirton.
Kevin Huang, a University of South Carolina professor whose research focuses on battery storage chemistry, observed that long-duration energy storage could provide vital backup power for hospitals and offices -- especially in rural and remote areas like those throughout West Virginia.
“A hundred hours, that would be huge,” Huang said.
It would dwarf the four hours West Virginia lawmakers spent on intense debates over an appropriations bill to supply $105 million for Form Energy’s planned plant on the site of the old Weirton Steel property. The Senate advanced House Bill 2882 Wednesday to the desk of Gov. Jim Justice, who requested the bill.
“This is coal money that we’re giving a woke company,” Sen. Rupie Phillips, R-Logan, said in a Senate floor speech against the deal Wednesday.
In an agreement between the Somerville, Massachusetts-based company and the state Department of Economic Development signed last month, Form Energy said its multiday battery would “reform the global electricity system to reliably run on 100% low-cost renewable energy, every day of the year.”
The state agreed to provide Form Energy $290 million and retain ownership of the 55-acre property until the company employs 750 full-time workers. The pact requires Form Energy to meet that employment threshold by the end of 2028.
Form Energy is expected to invest at least $350 million, per the agreement. The company agreed to pay minimum salaries of $62,937 -- 71% more than West Virginia’s 2021 median annual wage that ranked third-lowest in the country.
A vocal minority of state lawmakers found Form Energy’s goal of transforming the energy landscape an unacceptable threat not just to West Virginia’s coal industry, but the state itself.
“They despise our way of life,” Delegate Pat McGeehan, R-Hancock, said in a House of Delegates floor speech of Form Energy’s backers, which include Bill Gates-led Breakthrough Energy Ventures, an energy transition acceleration network.
Gates touted Form Energy’s battery technology in a visit to Charleston last month hosted by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
“I don’t understand why we are trying to support a company that is anti-West Virginian in its stance relative to fossil fuels,” Delegate Bill Ridenour, R-Jefferson, said in a House floor speech against the deal earlier this month.
Form Energy cofounder and CEO Mateo Jaramillo contended in a phone interview Thursday his company isn’t in a position to make trouble for West Virginia coal. Instead, it’s going to make batteries that are sold to utilities nationwide that manage their own energy portfolios.
“[W]e require generation resources, of course, to charge those batteries, and frankly, that mix is ultimately up to the utilities. It’s not up to Form. Our batteries are agnostic as to where the electricity comes from,” Jaramillo said.
Roughly three out of every 10 state legislators who voted on the appropriations bill to support the Form Energy facility opposed it. Most who spoke in favor of supporting Form Energy emphasized the deal’s jobs potential rather than its energy potential.
But energy experts say that energy potential is great based on the iron-air design of storing large amounts of energy safely and at a low cost using abundant source material.
“The cost and stability of battery stack are vital to achieving large-scale application,” Qiming Tang, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Maryland whose expertise is on energy conversion and storage, said in an email. “Iron-air batteries hold both of them.”
Bradley Fahlman, a chemistry professor at Central Michigan University, predicts that with continuing advances in research, large-scale iron-air batteries could be ready for widespread use in the next three to five years.
“I think we’re close,” Huang said.
In the meantime, the Legislature is showing signs of investing further in an energy status quo that often has left West Virginians powerless.
In a power struggle
Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee Chairman Randy Smith, R-Tucker, was one of the most vocal opponents of the Form Energy deal during a two-hour Senate floor debate Wednesday. Smith cited grid stability as a reason to stick with coal.
The Senate on Friday suspended a state constitutional rule to fast-track and pass a bill Smith led sponsorship of that would require West Virginia Public Energy Authority approval to decommission a power plant. The Senate passed Senate Bill 609 in a 33-0 vote after Smith asserted the bill was needed to ensure power grid stability.
Phillips, another Energy, Industry and Mining Committee member, is lead sponsor of one of two coal severance tax exemption bills approved by committees which the Department of Revenue estimated would cost the state $92 million a year combined.
Phillips’ SB 168 would exempt steam coal sold for electricity generation to an in-state coal-fired plant from severance tax.
Approved by the House Technology and Infrastructure Committee last week, HB 3133 would allow coal companies to claim tax credits to reduce their severance tax liability at an estimated cost to the state of $70 million per year.
Smith and Phillips were among the committee members who seized upon the grid instability amid Winter Storm Elliott around Christmas as evidence West Virginia should continue its reliance on coal-fired generation for electricity.
“I’m going to do my part to keep the coal plants running just so we’re there to pull your butt out of the sling when something like this happens,” Smith told Mid-Atlantic power grid operator PJM Interconnection’s Asim Haque after Haque’s presentation on grid stability challenges during that storm.
But Haque said coal was responsible for roughly 16% of outages during a period of instability amid the storm, second-highest among generation fuel types well behind natural gas. PJM said earlier this month that wind and solar resources performed as near-term forecasts projected, even as an extremely high rate of generation-forced outages emerged that PJM didn’t expect.
Renewables comprised 10% of PJM’s energy mix as of Saturday morning, just behind 11% for coal.
But coal comprised 91% of West Virginia’s electricity generation in 2021, far more than any other state.
Experts say batteries could store excess production from intermittent solar and wind generation and release it when demand rises, allowing the grid to operate with stability.
Meanwhile, West Virginia’s reliance on coal hasn’t kept the state from having some of the worst electric reliability figures in recent years.
The state finished dead last in reliability and overall performance in a ranking of electric utility performance among all states released last year by the Citizens Utility Board, an Illinois consumer advocate group.
Appalachian Power’s West Virginia coverage area ranked in the highest 3% of all 958 listed utilities nationwide in outage minutes per year and outage minutes per interruption, as well as the highest 9% in non-momentary electric interruption frequency in 2021, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration data.
Appalachian Power failed to meet a minimum target approved by the state Public Service Commission for the average minutes it takes to restore non-momentary electric interruptions in 2021, according to a report it filed last year with the commission.
Equipment failure was responsible for more than 4,100 sustained interruptions in 2021, the second-most common cause behind only trees outside rights-of-way (over 4,700).
As increased flooding and other extreme weather patterns driven by climate change worsen, a stronger grid will be crucial.
West Virginia had the second-highest percentage of customers without power nationwide Friday after excessive rains resulted in flooding throughout the Kanawha Valley, according to a Generac Power Systems tracker.
West Virginia also had the highest percentage of customers experiencing outages among all 50 states for most of the week that followed ice storms in February 2021. Thousands of Appalachian Power customers lacked power over two weeks after the first of those ice storms.
Experts said iron-air batteries would be ideal for stationary energy storage in rural areas since they are more durable and significantly less expensive than lithium-ion batteries.
“Iron-based batteries and use of solar and wind-based generation will enable West Virginians to have access to reliable power services without emitting carbon dioxide,” University of Southern California chemistry professor Sri Narayan predicted in an email.
West Virginia electric bills have ballooned as the state has clung to coal. State ratepayers faced a 90% climb in average residential electricity retail price from 2005 to 2020, according to Energy Information Administration data. Only Michigan had a greater increase by percentage.
A study released last month by a climate policy firm estimated that 99% of coal plants nationwide are more expensive to run than replacing their generation capacity with either new solar or new wind. The firm, Energy Innovation Policy & Technology LLC, researches how to accelerate climate action and renewable energy deployment.
Tang noted that with long-duration energy storage, more renewable energy can be integrated into the grid, reducing the need for fossil fuel-based power generation.
Fahlman predicted iron-air batteries will still need to operate in tandem with some lithium-ion batteries to handle spikes in electrical grid use since the former batteries take longer to charge. Form Energy says each individual battery module is roughly the size of a side-by-side washer/dryer set with a stack of 50 or so cells roughly 3 feet tall, making them unsuitable for portable electronics.
But experts see advantages to iron-air over lithium-ion beyond just cost, including more safety over repeated charge-discharge cycles and a greater abundance of source material.
Lithium deposits are limited worldwide and heavily concentrated in South America. China has dominated the lithium market. Fahlman said a growing need of more lithium for batteries could lead to increasing price fluctuations due to geopolitical factors.
Iron, though, is the fourth-most common element in the Earth’s crust, according to the World Economic Forum.
“Iron’s very cheap,” Huang said. “Air is everywhere.”
Energy storage on the rise
Form Energy’s battery technology is based on a principle called reversible rusting. A battery takes in oxygen from the air and converts iron metal to rust while discharging. An electrical current changes the rust back to iron while the battery charges, and the battery releases oxygen.
NASA research of iron-air batteries dates back to at least the 1960s.
But what Huang says is new is the scale that Form Energy plans to deliver.
“This is the key, this size, this scale,” Huang said. “I’ve been [spending] my whole life on battery research, and I’ve never seen this size. The reason is their target at utility energy storage, stationary, big, large-scale.”
“[I]t has to be a bankable asset so that it can be financed at low cost and [so] it’s a good deal for ratepayers, for the regulated utilities and for their customers,” Jaramillo said. “So that’s what we are doing. It’s a multiyear process that is required.”
Some utilities are already getting on board with Form Energy.
Last month, the company announced it was partnering with Xcel Energy to deploy 10 megawatt/1,000-megawatt-hour iron-air battery systems at two Xcel Energy retiring coal plant sites in Colorado and Minnesota.
Last year, Form Energy announced a partnership with Georgia Power, the largest subsidiary of Southern Company, to identify a project of up to 15 megawatts/1,500 megawatt-hours of energy storage systems to be located in the utility’s service area.
Utilities are looking to energy storage as a step toward decarbonization.
Appalachian Power will soon file for cost recovery and approval of an 8.5-megawatt battery storage project in Virginia to improve grid reliability, spokesman Phil Moye said, citing a Virginia state requirement to add 400 megawatts of energy storage by 2035.
Potomac Edison completed its first battery storage project in Maryland last year under a state requirement that all investor-owned electric utilities submit energy storage proposals to the Maryland Public Service Commission.
“As we add more generation from renewable sources, the benefit of energy storage will become greater,” Moye said in an email.
Jaramillo said Form Energy is “in good touch” with American Electric Power and FirstEnergy when asked about the potential of partnering with the companies. Those utilities declined to comment on Form Energy partnership consideration.
A former Tesla energy storage executive, Jaramillo founded Form Energy in 2017 with other energy storage veterans.
Form Energy said it has three other sites nationwide -- a 52,000-square-foot pilot manufacturing facility roughly 30 miles south of Pittsburgh, a battery validation and testing site in Berkeley, California, and over 87,000 square feet of lab space in Somerville, Massachusetts.
Production in Weirton is slated to begin in late 2024, Jaramillo said.
“Commercializing the technology is not enough,” Jaramillo said. “We have to actually make it. So that’s what this facility in Weirton allows us to go do, make it at a high volume at high quality and low cost. And so that’s really why we need this facility.”
Jaramillo cited Ohio River access, nearby rail lines, an expanded highway system, room to expand and what he called a “great labor pool” in the Northern Panhandle as the company’s reasons for picking the Weirton site.
From the buggy whip to the battery
West Virginia University researchers, though, say the state has a longstanding labor force problem.
WVU’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research published a report last year observing the state’s labor force participation rate was lowest among all states at just over 55% -- a ranking it has maintained since that data became consistently available in 1976.
“You’re not voting against coal,” Delegate Larry Rowe, D-Kanawha, said in a House floor speech urging support for the Form Energy deal. “What you’re voting for is 750 jobs in a county that has been wiped out when they lost their steel plant.”
Even though Form Energy’s goal is a fully renewable electric grid, battery energy experts see ways for coal to not only coexist with, but support iron-air battery technology.
Experts noted coal can be used to produce the iron that makes up the batteries.
“I don’t see any type of battery totally replacing coal or other fossil fuels for the electrical grid, but simply to diversify our options to stabilize our grid while helping to lower our carbon footprint,” Fahlman said.
In a Senate floor speech supporting the Form Energy deal, Sen. Mike Caputo, D-Marion, a longtime former coal miner and United Mine Workers of America union representative, acknowledged likely criticism he was turning his back on coal.
Caputo argued he was just looking ahead.
“I’m sure the buggy whip manufacturer was really upset when the automobile industry came along, right?” Caputo said. “But things change over the years. The process changes.”
With power lines and bottom lines across West Virginia’s landscape in need of support, the state and Form Energy are banking on that change paying off together.
“We see the launch of the company for a nationally important technology being in West Virginia,” Jaramillo said.