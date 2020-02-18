Parole reform could reduce jail and prison populations, alleviate parole board backlog

The West Virginia House of Delegates on Tuesday passed a measure that, if it becomes law, would allow people convicted of certain non-violent crimes to automatically become eligible for parole once they serve their minimum sentence.
The Commissioner of the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation would be able to authorize home plans for people released from prison on parole, taking some of that responsibility from the West Virginia Parole Board, if Senate Bill 620 becomes law.
The measure could help reduce the state’s jail and prison population, while also alleviating a backlog of cases before the parole board.
The House approved SB 620 in a 97-0 vote, and the bill now goes back to the Senate, where senators will have to decide whether to accept changes the House Judiciary Committee made to the bill.
The bill is part of an ongoing effort by legislators to alleviate overcrowding at the state’s jail and prison facilities, said House Judiciary Chairman John Shott, R-Mercer.
Shott also said Tuesday the state parole board was behind on processing parole requests and had a difficult time keeping a full staff.
“The [Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety] folks felt like in certain situations where individuals, where folks were parole eligible but their parole was delayed due to blockades in administrative problems, that it would be appropriate to allow the commissioner to commence the parole under certain circumstances,” Shott said.
During interim legislative meetings in January, Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials said the state parole board grants parole for about two out of every five inmates who have a hearing before them, not including a little more than 600 cases for which the board deferred making a decision in 2019.
Senate Bill 620 spells out who is eligible for automatic parole.
People whose crimes involve actual or threatened violence or felony-level drug offenses aren’t eligible for the program. A person who commits a crime where a child or an animal is the victim also would be excluded from receiving automatic parole.
The version of the bill passed in the Senate Feb. 6 did not include the provision about crimes involving animals, and the Senate will have to vote on whether to accept that change when SB 620 is reported back to the Senate Wednesday.
The bill would affect both the regional jail and prison population in West Virginia.
Regional jails house people who are awaiting trial, and those who are serving sentences for misdemeanor crimes and some nonviolent felonies. The prison system houses those convicted and sentenced of felony crimes.
Tuesday afternoon, there were a total of 5,227 people incarcerated in West Virginia’s regional jails, which are equipped to house 4,265 people, said Lawrence Messina, Director of Communications for DMAPS.
There were 5,366 inmates incarcerated in West Virginia’s prisons Tuesday, Messina said. The state’s prisons are equipped to house 5,427 inmates, he said.
Of those incarcerated in the state’s 10 regional jails, 285 people were serving sentences for misdemeanors and 1,436 people were serving sentences for felonies. Another 567 people had been convicted of felony crimes but had not yet been sentenced.
During a Joint Judiciary Committee meeting on Jan. 6, Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials estimated between 1,000 and 1,600 inmates would be released from prison in a given year under parole reform in general, saving the state about $35 million, although no specific parole reform proposal was decided upon at that meeting.
At the meeting, legislators discussed ways to spend the money, including providing support services for people released from prison and hiring more parole officers to monitor those released from the state’s custody.