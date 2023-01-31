Amid soaring state severance tax collections, the West Virginia Senate has passed a bill that would repeal a permanent mineral trust fund that had been intended to use severance tax revenue to help stabilize the state’s financial future.
In a 31-0 vote without discussion Tuesday, the Senate approved Senate Bill 444, which would repeal the West Virginia Future Fund.
The fund never was given much of a future, fueling criticism the state is persisting in missing opportunities to benefit from its abundant natural resources – especially given the billions that other states have reserved in mineral trust funds.
SB 461 of 2014 created an interest-bearing special revenue account designated the West Virginia Future Fund into which 3% of annual severance tax revenue would be deposited by the Department of Revenue. Deposits were to occur in fiscal years in which no transfers from the Revenue Shortfall Revenue Fund were made due to revenue shortfalls. No money was to be spent or appropriated until fiscal year 2020, with funds required to be spent on education and workforce development, economic development and diversification, infrastructure and tax relief.
But the Finance Committee in the then-Democratic-controlled House of Delegates shortened SB 461’s reach by requiring that deposits to the Future Fund be made only in fiscal years in which the Revenue Shortfall Revenue Fund totaled at least 13% of the state’s General Revenue Fund budget.
Last week, Senate Finance Committee counsel Jeff Johnson told the panel before it advanced SB 444 that a change to the means by which funds were transferred to a state rainy day fund made future transfers to the Future Fund impossible.
Johnson said a budget analyst’s exhaustive research turned up no Future Fund at all.
“We can’t even find a Future Fund, so we don’t believe it was ever created and therefore [there is] no balance in it,” Johnson said, adding the bill was introduced at the request of State Tax Department Commissioner Matthew Irby.
The Future Fund was not in the state’s wvOasis system used for financial resource activity, the state Auditor’s Office said Tuesday.
SB 444 now goes before the House of Delegates.
Ted Boettner, senior researcher at the Ohio River Valley Institute, estimates if West Virginia had added a 1% severance tax on gas and oil in 2014 for a future fund, it would contain around $1 billion today if it had been invested like pensions. His analysis assumes an annual 7.5% rate of return and collections at a quarter of regular severance tax collections of gas, oil and natural gas liquids from fiscal years 2015 to 2022.
“We not only have less investments for our people and communities, and little to show from our rich natural resources except billions in liabilities from abandoned mines and oil and gas wells, but a resource curse that continues to make us poorer than we have to be,” Boettner said in an email Tuesday.
Other states have taken a different path.
Wyoming, the only state that produced more coal than West Virginia in 2021, created a severance tax-supported permanent fund in 1975 to hold public money to benefit future generations.
The fund’s $9.3 billion market value comprised 37% of the state’s investment portfolio as of Nov. 30, according to the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office.
New Mexico created a severance tax-supported permanent fund in 1973 to save and invest severance taxes. The Severance Tax Permanent Fund balance totaled $7.6 billion as of Dec. 31, according to a report by the New Mexico State Investment Council.
The advancing proposed repeal of the Future Fund comes amid a mineral production boom that.
Severance tax collections were up 113% halfway through the fiscal year, Department of Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy told state lawmakers just before the start of the 2023 regular legislative session. Severance tax collections so far this fiscal year were $1.06 billion, up from less than $250 million at the same time two years ago, Revenue Deputy Secretary Mark Muchow told legislators.
“To be clear, the moment we are in now is exactly why the Future Fund was created,” the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, a progressive think tank, said in a statement posted to Twitter Tuesday.
The Center on Budget and Policy called for fixing or eliminating any triggers no longer reachable due to changes made to rainy day fund deposits.
SB 461, the 2014 law establishing the Future Fund, allows the Legislature to deposit additional money into the fund “as it considers appropriate.”
“The state’s valuable nonrenewable resources won’t be around forever,” the Center on Budget and Policy said. “The Future Fund helps ensure that our state’s people benefit from our vast mineral wealth long after it’s gone.”