Future Fund's future may be dwindling

West Virginia Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, presented a bill to the Senate the body subsequently passed that would repeal an already effectively defunct permanent mineral trust fund. The fund’s supporters say the state is persisting in missing opportunities to stabilize its financial future by not using the fund.

Amid soaring state severance tax collections, the West Virginia Senate has passed a bill that would repeal a permanent mineral trust fund that had been intended to use severance tax revenue to help stabilize the state’s financial future.

In a 31-0 vote without discussion Tuesday, the Senate approved Senate Bill 444, which would repeal the West Virginia Future Fund.

