Gov. Jim Justice’s proposal to cut the personal income tax by 50% over three years is now in the hands of the West Virginia Senate.
The Senate received House Bill 2526 during its 11 a.m. floor session Thursday and referred it to the Finance Committee. The House of Delegates advanced the bill Wednesday in 95-2 vote, with three members absent.
Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, was part of a last-minute effort by House Democrats Wednesday to amend the bill to eliminate all personal income tax for West Virginians making less than $80,000 a year.
Democratic lawmakers said the amendment would have cost the state about the same as Justice's proposed cut, but it would have had a greater affect on more residents since 72% of West Virginians make less than $80,000 a year.
Hornbuckle said Democratic delegates realized the amendment was unlikely to succeed, but their message was clear.
“The statement was, while I agree that we all need tax relief, from a fiscal economic impact standpoint, I think there’s a better way to do it,” Hornbuckle said Thursday.
Even though the proposed amendment failed in an 86-11 vote, Hornbuckle went on to support the originally proposed plan, which would cut personal income tax by 30% in the first year and 10% in each of the following two fiscal years.
“We still need tax relief," Hornbuckle said. "I never want to be someone who’s getting in the way of folks, even though we could have done it in a much better way."
Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, said the Senate will be taking a hard look at the proposed tax plan. Weld said Thursday he still has questions about adjusted revenue stream figures and projected expenditure estimates related to the bill's potential passage. These items were not clearly addressed in the state budget presented to lawmakers, he said.
“There were certain things, when I was looking through the budget proposal, that you would have thought you would have seen,” Weld said. “We’re really going to have to take a deep dive into it and see how we can accomplish tax reform but also not wreck the state’s bottom line.”
The cut would reduce income tax revenue by roughly $160 million in FY 2023, and by about $1 billion per year in each of the following three fiscal years. Losing that much revenue is a cause for concern, Weld said.
“How are we going to make up that revenue?” Weld asked.
Justice has touted the plan as a way to attract more people to the state, but Weld isn’t sure the risk is worth the reward.
“I would hope we would experience some growth as a result of the plan that’s in this bill, but I just don’t know if it will be $1.25 billion worth,” Weld said.
Weld also said the state’s projected $1.8 billion surplus is no reason to rubber-stamp a tax cut.
“We’ve got money right now to be able to do this, but we have money right now because this is a surplus," he said. "So we have to be smart to ensure that anything we do is still sustainable when we don't have the surpluses that we have now."
Hornbuckle said conditions that led to the surplus are certain to change.
“We’re playing with funny money right now. We all know that the energy sector is quite volatile with natural gas and coal prices. That’s what has been our big boom in surplus. That’s not going to last forever,” he said.
At 42, Weld said he’s young enough to realize a slip-up in the budget now could create major fiscal problems down the road. This is especially concerning in light of recent comments by Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy, who said if the personal income tax cut does not appear to be working, the Legislature can always come back and change it, Weld said.
“There could be massive changes to the state budget in two or three years and we might have to go back through and take another look at this. That would concern me,” Weld said.
Hornbuckle said there is still sentiment in the Capitol that Amendment 2 would have been the preferable approach to cutting taxes. The proposed constitutional amendment, which would have given the Legislature the power to affect personal property taxes, including the business inventory tax, was squashed by voters in November's general election.
While Hornbuckle said he isn’t against cutting the business inventory tax, which would benefit corporations, he would rather see the state’s citizens receive a break.
“If we’re going to do something, I would rather it impact middle-class and low-income folks more. I would much rather see the people of West Virginia get a tax break than corporations,” Hornbuckle said.
Hornbuckle said he doesn’t believe the Legislature has seen the last of Amendment 2. In fact, he’s said he's expecting to see “Amendment 2.0” in the form of a bill that accomplishes the same goals.
“While I'm not sure what exact bill that might be right now or when it’s coming, I know that's probably the sentiment of others in the building. At some point I do see that,” he said.