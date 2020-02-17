top story

PHOTO: Women celebrate 19th Amendment at Capitol

The 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment that  guaranteed women could vote was celebrated Monday, which was also West Virginia Federation of Democratic Women's Day, at the state Capitol in Charleston. The day was marked by women dressed as suffragettes, a re-enactment of part of the trial of Susan B. Anthony, and a presentation from a historian from the state Division of Culture and History on the state's ratification of the amendment in 1920. 

Funerals Today

Funerals for Monday, February 17, 2020

Batten, Richard - 2 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

Cook, Dorothy - 1 p.m., Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Beckley.

Dickenson, Cosette - 11 a.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, Charleston.

Hamilton, Stephanie - 7 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

McComas Jr., Oscar - 1 p.m., Lewis Memorial Baptist Church.

Mullenax, Claude - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Triolo, Angela - 11 a.m., St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Logan.

Van Camp Sr., Danny - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Wilson, William - 1 p.m., Wilson-Smith Funeral Home, Clay.

Withers, Rosa - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Yoak, Norma - 1 p.m., Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Grantsville.