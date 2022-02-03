Lauren Lewis (left), 17, a junior at Preston County High School, flips buckwheat pancakes Thursday morning at the Capitol. Thirteen students from the school's ProStart program came to prepare breakfast for the Legislature. They estimated that 400 people were served using 6 gallons of buckwheat mixture, 720 eggs, 120 pounds of potatoes and 60 pounds of sausage.
Under the watchful eye of U.S. Sen. Robert C. Byrd's statue, Preston County High School's ProStart program brought 13 students to make buckwheat pancakes, sausage, eggs, potatoes and biscuits and gravy as part of Preston and Monongalia County Day at the Capitol.
Lauren Lewis (left), 17, a junior at Preston County High School, flips buckwheat pancakes Thursday morning at the Capitol. Thirteen students from the school's ProStart program came to prepare breakfast for the Legislature. They estimated that 400 people were served using 6 gallons of buckwheat mixture, 720 eggs, 120 pounds of potatoes and 60 pounds of sausage.
Under the watchful eye of U.S. Sen. Robert C. Byrd's statue, Preston County High School's ProStart program brought 13 students to make buckwheat pancakes, sausage, eggs, potatoes and biscuits and gravy as part of Preston and Monongalia County Day at the Capitol.
It was Preston and Monongalia County Day at the Capitol Thursday, which for those in the know meant the buckwheat breakfast was on the agenda. Students from Preston County High School's ProStart program prepared and served breakfast dishes including buckwheat pancakes, eggs, and biscuits and gravy.