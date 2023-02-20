Soldiers past and present who guarded the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Virginia's Arlington National Cemetery, stand by a replica on display outside the West Virginia Governor's Office. The replica was displayed as the Legislature recognized the Society of the Honor Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, on Monday at the state Capitol.
A replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was displayed Monday in front of the Governor's Office at the West Virginia Capitol Complex in Charleston.
The Legislature issued a resolution and citation recognizing the Society of the Honor Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. West Virginia is the first state to recognize the organization, according to news release issued by the group.
The traveling display, called "A Call to Honor," is a replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, where the remains of unknown soldiers from World War I, World War II and the Korean War are interred.
The remains of a Vietnam War unknown were later identified as Air Force 1st Lt. Michael Joseph Blassie, returned to his family and reinterred in St. Louis.
The replica is presented by the Exchange Club of Georgia.