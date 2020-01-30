PHOTOS: WV Legislature goes green for Marshall Day

marshall day1
The John Marshall Fife & Drum Corps receive applause as they exit the House of Delegates chambers after performing for delegates and visitors during Marshall Day at the Capitol Thursday.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Representatives from Marshall University, including President Jerome Gilbert, Marco the mascot and the John Marshall Fife & Drum Corps, were in attendance Thursday at the state Capitol, in Charleston, for the annual Marshall Day at the Capitol event.

