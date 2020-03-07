Pieces fall in place to complete 2020-21 state budget bill

Putting together the puzzle of the 2020-21 state budget bill got a bit easier Saturday, when Gov. Jim Justice earlier submitted adjustments to his original budget proposal -- revisions that freed up $23.78 million that was to have gone to help fund state pension plans for teachers and public employees.
That additional funding assured passage of the state spending plan (SB 150) prior to the conclusion of the 60-day regular session of the Legislature for a third straight year.
House Finance Chairman Eric Householder, R-Berkeley, indicated Saturday afternoon that infusion of funding had made it easier to resolve issues with the state spending plan, including significant increases in reimbursements to foster care families included in the foster care reform bill (HB 4092).
“Keep in mind, much of the money he found, $16.9 million, is used for foster care,” Householder told the House of the governor’s revenue revisions. “Rest assured, it’s contained in the budget.”
Justice, in a letter to the Senate president and House speaker, indicated the state could meet actuarial requirements to keep those funds solvent through interest earnings on plan investments, freeing up $9.115 million the state otherwise would have contributed to the Teachers’ Retirement System, along with $14.67 million that would have gone into the Public Employees Retirement System.
It is not unusual for governors to revise budget estimates between January and March, or for annual state contributions to pension funds to be reduced when earnings on pension fund investments exceed a 7.5% threshold in prior calendar years.
The Senate took up the revised budget bill shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday, a $4.578 billion general revenue budget that is about $100,000 less than the House’s original proposal but about $20 million larger than the original Senate plan.
“I believe we’ve got a good compromise here,” Senate Finance Chairman Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, told the Senate.
In addition to funding the increase to foster care reimbursements by $16.9 million -- $100,000 more than the House budget originally provided, the revised budget provides an additional $17 million for Medicaid, and fully funds the state Division of Tourism from general revenue at $14 million.
In earlier versions of the bill, Tourism would have received $7 million in the base budget and would have been in line for $7 million of any surplus funds left unspent in the current 2019-20 budget when the budget year ends on June 30.
The budget also adopts a Senate proposal to set aside $2 million in the governor’s civil contingency fund for a public health emergency response to a potential coronavirus outbreak in West Virginia.
It also restores $1.8 million of general revenue funds for operation of the MARC commuter passenger rail service in the Eastern Panhandle, funding that had previously been zeroed out of both the House and Senate versions of the budget.
“This is funded to the level the governor wanted of $2.8 million,” Blair said.
Legislators had previously passed two supplemental appropriation bills to help fully fund the state’s share of costs for the service for the next year.
Freeing up the $23.78 million of pension fund contributions simplified the process of working out differences in the House and Senate versions of the budget plan -- both of which cut spending by between $114 million to $135 million from the current $4.693 billion general revenue budget.
Budget negotiations Saturday took place behind closed doors, rather than having the bill placed in a House-Senate conference committee to work out differences.
The budget process was also simplified by the defeat in the House Friday of a Senate bill to create an intermediate appeals court (SB 275). The Senate, in its version of the budget bill, had included $7.7 million to fund the new court’s startup and first six months of operation.
One bill pending Saturday evening with financial implications was to provide judicial pay raises (SB 597). The Senate budget had set aside $2.8 million for raises for all judicial officers, from magistrates to Supreme Court justices, while the House had amended the bill to phase in most of the raises over two years, postponing the first round of increases to July 1, 2021.
Blair said Supreme Court administrators had advised the court could fund the first year of whatever pay raise plan is adopted out of its current budget, so the funding did not need to go into the budget bill.
“Whatever becomes of the judicial pay raise bill, it won’t have any fiscal implications this year,” he said.
The budget did cut funding for Justice’s Jobs and Hope drug rehabilitation and job training program by $8.8 million -- equal to an amount unspent by the program this year.
The Senate passed the revised version of the budget Saturday evening on a 33-1 vote, with Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, voting no. It was pending action in the House Saturday night.
Traditionally, legislators have remained in Charleston for a few additional days after the end of the regular session while House-Senate budget conferees worked out details in the budget bill.
However, House and Senate leadership have pushed over the past three years to complete work on the budget by the end of the regular session. That followed two consecutive years where revenue shortfalls resulted in budget impasses that stretched each year into June before spending plans were finally approved.