On Saturday, two members of Pierpont Community and Technical College’s Board of Governors said they were advocating to end Pierpont’s existence as an independent school out of financial concern it wouldn’t survive on its own.
But Pierpont’s own vice president for finance and administration then gave House Education Committee members the opposite financial picture of what the board members had painted.
His testimony added to the current disagreement between Pierpont employees and their relatively new board members about whether the North Central West Virginia community college should be assimilated into Fairmont State University.
Gov. Jim Justice appointed five Pierpont board members in June -- almost half the current 11-member board. David Hinkle and Anthony Hinton, the two board members who advocated Saturday for Senate Bill 653, are among the new batch.
SB 653 would turn Pierpont’s board into a mere advisory board and make Pierpont part of Fairmont State. The Pierpont “division” would be led not by a president, but by a dean chosen by Fairmont State’s president.
Pierpont and Fairmont State were one institution before the Legislature separated community colleges from four-year schools. That process, which revved up in the 2000s, led to the independence of community colleges across the state, but Pierpont and Fairmont never fully separated.
Last year, when an earlier merger bill failed to pass, the two schools agreed to separate in earnest. But Hinton told lawmakers Saturday the mandates the separation placed on Pierpont seem to be financially unbearable.
“We’re in a different situation today than we ever have been with the debt repayment, although we have paid Fairmont State in the past,” Hinton said. “And it’s not just about the debt repayment, I want to be very clear. There’s a lot of expenses that are occurring and will continue to occur with some of the transfers of these programs out of the FSU campus into Pierpont facilities.”
“My opinion, we will be fine in 2022,” Hinton said, “2023 and beyond becomes very cloudy, at best, from where I stand.”
Board Chairman David Hinkle, who’s also a Harrison County commissioner, said, “We were on a timeline and a financial line that we did not see how Pierpont could continue to do that with the debt we incurred and the loss of value that’s on our books. We just, we didn't see any other option.”
Someone who said he does see another option is Dale Bradley, Pierpont’s vice president for finance and administration, the chief financial officer.
Bradley said Pierpont isn’t in danger of financial failure after next fiscal year. He said its cash on hand at the end of last fiscal year could pay for over 100 days of operations if revenue suddenly ceased.
He also said the $1.5 million annually Pierpont must pay to Fairmont State through 2032 for bond debt is something Pierpont weathered in the past -- it paid Fairmont State $3.5 million three years ago and $2.5 million two years ago.
“So large payments to FSU is built into our baseline budget,” Bradley said.
“Would Pierpont remaining separate be able to make those payments, and presuming enrollment is at a normal level, would be able to be in good fiscal shape?” asked Delegate John Doyle, D-Jefferson.
“In my professional opinion, having been CFO since 2010, absolutely, there is no question about it,” Bradley responded.
The Pierpont board members’ testimony drew skepticism and grilling from members of House Education, both Democrat and Republican.
“Paraphrasing, you said that you didn’t have complete financial information, is that accurate?” asked Delegate Ed Evans, D-McDowell.
“I don’t think myself or the board feels that we’ve ever received the information that we need,” Hinkle replied.
“OK, so the assumptions that are being made here today -- how, how can they be viable?” Evans asked. “I mean, the financial assumptions.”
“Because the board is made up of successful businessmen and they’ve looked at the financials as we’re trying to find the best way out,” Hinkle said.
At another point, Hinkle said, “We have week after week, month after month, tried to obtain information [from Pierpont administration] that’s not been delivered to this board … financial information that’s been directed at staff.”
Delegate John Kelly, R-Wood, eventually suggested passing a study resolution instead of legislation this year.
“It would give us time to sort out a lot of questions that still haven’t been answered, and I really think that's probably what needs to happen here,” Kelly said.
But there was no vote Saturday.
House Education adjourned the meeting around 4 p.m. Saturday. The committee is scheduled to take up the bill again when it reconvenes at 9 a.m. Monday.