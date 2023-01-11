Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia lawmakers poised to exercise power throughout their legislative session beginning Wednesday were confronted with how often the state loses it this week.

A West Virginia Office of Energy representative focused on the perils of power loss and avoiding them through grid infrastructure upgrades during an interim legislative committee meeting Monday.

Mike Tony covers energy and

the environment. He can be

reached at 304-348-1236 or

mtony@hdmediallc.com.

Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you