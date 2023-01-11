West Virginia lawmakers poised to exercise power throughout their legislative session beginning Wednesday were confronted with how often the state loses it this week.
A West Virginia Office of Energy representative focused on the perils of power loss and avoiding them through grid infrastructure upgrades during an interim legislative committee meeting Monday.
Energy development specialist Karen Lasure noted that West Virginia had 133 major disaster declarations and losses of $28 million per year. Lasure recalled a 2012 derecho that left 1.6 million West Virginians without power, some for two weeks
West Virginia had the highest percentage of customers experiencing outages among all 50 states for most of the week that followed ice storms in February 2021.
Lasure pointed to a remedy: microgrids.
Lasure highlighted the results of an Office of Energy-commissioned study observing that microgrids can provide increased resilience to critical facilities against natural disasters and severe weather events.
The report published last year by the Smart Electric Power Alliance, a nonprofit that provides research aimed at accelerating a transition to cleaner energy, identified opportunities to deploy microgrids throughout West Virginia.
The Smart Electric Power Alliance identified 14 potential community microgrids after establishing criteria and metrics to determine suitable sites and communities that have the highest risk and could benefit from a potential microgrids for resilience project.
“[T]he first step is, OK, we’ve got these 14 areas, we can start with a pilot project to start with a couple of the communities and see how that goes,” Lasure said.
Lasure reported West Virginia had been allocated just over $4 million annually for five years in Department of Energy funding to be used “toward” the 14 communities identified in the microgrid study for hardening infrastructure and other project preparation.
The microgrids are planned in a wide variety of population areas: on the West Side and East End of Charleston, the Westmoreland neighborhood of Huntington, Bluefield, Clendenin, Elkins, Fairmont, Martinsburg, Moorefield, New Martinsville, Rivesville, Ronceverte, Weston and Winfield.
The report defined community microgrids as multiple-customer grids serving several critical sites within a half-mile radius of each other.
“The concept for the microgrids is a first effort,” Lasure told the Select Infrastructure Committee. “This is our getting started.”
Microgrids could provide from four to 48 hours of clean energy resilience using only a battery energy storage system and onsite solar photovoltaic generation, depending on how those generation systems are sized.
Projected design costs range from roughly $1.4 million to $9.6 million depending on the generation system sizing, with costs of the “high-renewable” microgrid design that would provide 24 to 48 hours of clean energy resilience at the upper end of that range.
Lasure also mentioned another pot of funding to increase West Virginia’s energy security: billions of dollars set aside by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for funding through the Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships Program.
American Electric Power submitted 11 concept papers related to grid resiliency and smart grid topics included in the program funding, company spokesman Scott Blake said. Those papers outline the projects the company undertake if awarded funds. Blake said 10 of the 11 papers would benefit Appalachian Power customers.
Concept papers were due last month.
“Our state regulators, customers and other stakeholders have made it clear they expect us to compete for these dollars,” Blake said in an email.
Appalachian Power’s reliability indicator figures measuring average yearly duration of outages have consistently been among the nation’s worst in recent years, according to federal data. The utility has attributed electric reliability issues resulting in longer and more frequent power outages to trees falling from outside company rights-of-way.
FirstEnergy spokeswoman Hannah Catlett said the company submitted concept papers last month on behalf of all transmission and distribution utilities, including Mon Power and Potomac Edison.
“[I]t is important that their competitive response align with state objectives,” Lasure noted after reporting she had communicated with state Public Service Commission representatives and utilities. “And the concept is that they look at investing this funding into the response side of those community microgrids that will be established through the state.”
The microgrids would operate at a cost of roughly $575 to $640 per kilowatt-hour served if sized to provide 24 to 48 hours of clean energy resilience, $440 to $500 per kilowatt-hour for 12 to 24 hours of clean energy resilience and $240 to $280 per kilowatt-hour if sized to provide four to six hours of clean energy resilience.
The report identified 353 sites that provide critical functions and are prioritized single-customer microgrids serving Federal Emergency Management Agency lifelines like water treatment and law enforcement facilities as well as resilience hubs like community centers and essential businesses like grocery stores and gas stations.
Microgrid study project stakeholders met to provide input on data collection and decide microgrid suitability criteria for the study earlier this year. Stakeholder organizations included American Electric Power, FirstEnergy and the West Virginia Public Service Commission, each a Smart Electric Power Alliance member. Other stakeholder organizations included the West Virginia chapter of the Sierra Club and Solar Holler, a Shepherdstown-based electrical contracting firm and solar installer.
Critical infrastructure included hospitals and other health care facilities, water and wastewater treatment facilities, emergency services, community centers, law enforcement and education facilities, gas stations, grocery and convenience stores, and military installations.
The report called on the West Virginia Office of Energy to update state energy assurance and hazard mitigation planning with microgrids for resilience strategies outlined in this study, pursue potential microgrid projects and related funding applied toward projects on or near mine lands, and pursue FEMA grant funding to conduct site-specific feasibility studies and build microgrids prioritized in the study.
The report also notes that the Inflation Reduction Act provided tax credit support for microgrid controllers and energy storage in addition to climate resiliency funding. West Virginia leaders can leverage those resources to implement microgrids and prioritize disadvantaged communities, the report observes.