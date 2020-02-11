Porterfield, who compared LGBTQ people to KKK last year, says aggression against him cannot be tolerated.

Delegate Eric Porterfield on Tuesday accused another delegate of “aggressively” trying to intimidate him over his stance on a now-seemingly dead bill in the House of Delegates.
In response to Porterfield’s comments, House Democrats said it is up to delegates to hold each other accountable when it comes to hateful speech and actions against their colleagues.
Porterfield, a Republican from Mercer County, didn’t specify the allegedly aggressive delegate by name during a floor speech in the House early Tuesday afternoon, but he indicated it was Delegate Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh.
Porterfield asked his colleagues in the House to take further action against the delegate, whom he said appeared intoxicated at the time of the incident Monday evening.
Porterfield said he’d talked with Capitol Police and House leadership about taking further action against the delegate, whom Porterfield believed became aggressive because he disagreed with Porterfield’s stance on a bill involving PEIA.
“We’re here to make laws,” Porterfield said during his speech. “We’re here to do things the right way. ...If I had treated someone with a disability — a member of this House with a disability the way I was treated last night, I would want someone to take action against me. I think there needs to be further action taken on this.”
Porterfield, who is blind, last year became known for his anti-gay stance after using the word “f----t” during a committee meeting, comparing the LGBTQ community to the Ku-Klux Klan, and other anti-LGBTQ remarks.
On Tuesday, Porterfield referred back to the dressing down he received by House Democrats after he used the anti-gay slur last year.
“I would like to see the same members in my own caucus that were so active to try to censure me last year for comments made to have enough integrity to look at that option here,” Porterfield said Tuesday. “These things cannot be tolerated.”
In response to Porterfield’s comment Delegate Sammi Brown, D-Jefferson, stood up and said she was “pretty blown away” by the dialogue on the House floor.
She said she respected that Porterfield felt unsafe and had a moment where he didn’t want to have uncivil discourse, but she also noted that she and other delegates have received death threats and other vitriol and often similarly felt unsafe.
Delegates should remember that what they say on the House floor has real consequences both for their constituents and in the House, Brown said.
“I want to caution this body because this is exactly how we got here,” Brown said. “When we don’t acknowledge that there’s bigotry, when we don’t acknowledge that there is hate or violence or disgusting rhetoric, that we are lifting up mistruths and making them into law — that’s how we got here.”
Delegate Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia, said it was up to members of the House to hold each other accountable saying it was funny how some actions are not acknowledged.
“We lack home training,” Walker said. “We lack respect for each other. We lack the ability to see someone’s disabilities. We make assumptions, presumptions and accusations. ... Some of you even forget where you came from or don’t know that part of your history or choose not to respect or acknowledge it.”
Porterfield made his comments Tuesday after Delegate Isaac Sponaugle, D-Pendleton, had called on the House to take more substantial action to permanently fund the Public Employees Insurance Agency, more commonly called PEIA.
Sponaugle referred to House Bill 4043, which would have made spouses of PEIA customers ineligible for benefits.
The bill died in the House Banking and Insurance Committee Monday night, and Sponaugle chided House leaders for what he said was an effort to kick the cost of public employees’ insurance down to the employees themselves.
“I hope going forward we can get serious about a plan to fund PEIA, not put an amendment to a bill and pick it up after the 2020 election then jack the premium up,” Sponaugle said.
Porterfield was next to give remarks.
He referred to House Bill 4043, and said the sponsor of the bill was the person who “seemingly in an intoxicated state” confronted him in the parking lot of the state Capitol.
Steele is the lead sponsor of House Bill 4043.
Delegate Jeffrey Pack, R-Raleigh, called a point of order when Porterfield alleged Steele was intoxicated, and Porterfield yielded to the point and didn’t refer to anyone being intoxicated for the rest of his speech.
On Tuesday, Brown wrapped up her speech by saying hyper-partisanship and petty antics had no place on the House floor.
“It’s time for a gut check, ladies and gentlemen,” Brown said closing her speech. “If you want that respect, if you want to be sure we are a body of dignity, then do not continue to justify and validate these types of actions any longer.”